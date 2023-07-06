How to get verified on Threads? Steps to get the blue checkmark on the application

With Threads solely becoming the next biggest social media platform, there are many in the community who are quite curious as to the type of features that Twitter’s biggest competitor offers. One such common question amongst fans is if the platform will let them get their account verified and how they can go about doing it.

Fortunately, Threads will allow you to verify your account, and there are quite a number of reasons why you should go about doing it. However, there has been a fair bit of curiosity among fans as to how they can go about varying their account on Instagram’s extension.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some things that you will need to do in order to get your account verified on Threads.

How to easily verify your account and get a blue checkmark on Threads

In order to have a verified account on Instagram’s extension, Threads, here are a few steps that you will need to invest in.

1) Make an Instagram account

As Meta’s new Twitter-esque social media is an Instagram extension, it goes without saying that you will need to have an Instagram account to use it. Instagram will also need to be present on your Android and iOS devices in order to make the most of your account and get verified on the new platform.

2) Apply for a verified account

If you are already verified on Instagram, you will automatically be verified on Threads as well. However, for those who are not, you will be required to apply for Meta Verified.

To be able to do so, you will need to open Instagram on your devices and then make your way to the Meta Accounts Center. Then heading to Account Settings, you will need to click on the “Meta Verified” option.

3) Set up your Two-Factor Authentication

The next step will be to set up some of your account’s security details on the platform. The first thing to do will be to verify the Two-Factor Authenticators, and you will be able to do it with the help of either Google Authenticator or Authy. However, an easier way of doing it will be with the help of your phone number. Hence, the method you pick will be based on your preferences.

4) Verify your documents

To get your account verified on the platforms, you will also need to upload proof of citizenship or an authorized ID issued by your state’s government. These IDs will be one of the following:

Any verified State ID

Any verified Country ID

Passport

Driver’s License

During the verification process, there will come a step where you will be required to scan and upload a copy of one of these IDs. This will be the last step of the process from your end.

5) Wait for verification approval

After you have completed all the steps in “Meta Verified” you will have no other option but wait for verification approval. This might take a few days' time, but if all is in order, you will get your own verified account on Threads.

Should you get a verified account with a blue tick on Threads?

If you are looking to be quite active on Meta’s new social media platform, then it’s a pretty good idea to try and have a verified account in it. Not only will it provide you with authenticity and credibility, but also brand recognition by allowing you to have a much better reach.

You will also be able to able to tap into special features reserved for verified accounts, while at the same time having better account security and profile protection.

Hence, if these perks are something that fits right at home with you, then you might want to look into getting a verified Threads account.

