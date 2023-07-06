Adding GIFs in Threads can be quite perplexing to new users, as the platform doesn't have a dedicated option to specifically add them to posts and replies. Although the app is still in its early stages, and the feature might come in the near future, there are still two methods you can utilize to add and share GIFs in posts and replies.

The main goal of Threads, which operates next to Instagram, is to unseat Twitter and take over as the dominant social network among the general public. On the other hand, posting GIFs on the lattermost platform is quite easy, as there's a dedicated button for it.

Therefore, until the update comes, this article will shed light on how to add GIFs in Threads in two simple ways.

How to add GIFs in Threads: Two simple methods explained

Although there's no dedicated GIF button in Threads, you can still utilize them manually. It can indeed be a hassle, but as of now, there are only two workable ways to add GIFs in Threads.

1) Download and add GIFs manually

How to add GIFs manually (Image via Sportskeeda)

The first one is to manually download and add GIFs in Threads. To do this:

Go to the Web browser and download your preferred GIFs.

Launch the Threads app

Navigate to a New thread (the middle option from the toolbar) or go to the post where you want to reply .

(the middle option from the toolbar) or go to the . Following that, click on the paperclip icon underneath the text field, and it will open up your gallery.

icon underneath the text field, and it will open up your gallery. Choose the download GIF , and it will be attached to your post.

, and it will be attached to your post. Subsequently, you can click on Post, and it will be done.

2) GIPHY: The GIF Search Engine app

Use the GIPHY: The GIF Search Engine app to add GIFs in Threads (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another viable option to post GIFs on Thread is to utilize the GIPHY: The GIF Search Engine app. The steps are as follows:

Go to the App Store on iPhone or the Play Store on Android and search for GIPHY .

. Download and install it.

and it. Then launch GIPHY and create an account if you don't have one. Otherwise, log in with your ID.

Following that, you must add it as your device's default keyboard. For iOS : Go to Settings → General → Keyboard → Keyboards → Add New Keyboard → Select GIPHY. Subsequently, select GIPHY from the list and toggle on Allow Full Access . For Android : Go to Settings → Additional settings → Languages & input → Current Keyboard → GIPHY

: Go to Settings → General → Keyboard → Keyboards → Add New Keyboard → Select GIPHY. Subsequently, select GIPHY from the list and toggle on . : Go to Settings → Additional settings → Languages & input → Current Keyboard → GIPHY Now, open the Threads app and navigate to where you want to post a GIF.

app and navigate to where you want to post a GIF. Select the Globe icon from the keyboard and choose GIPHY .

icon from the keyboard and choose . Search for a GIF and click on it to copy .

and click on it to . Next, paste it into the text field, and the GIF will appear.

Therefore, this is another way to include the GIF in your own post or in reply to a friend's post, whichever you prefer.

