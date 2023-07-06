How many people are on Threads?

Threads has blown up ever since it launched yesterday and became the talk of the town, having gathered over 30 million sign-ups so far. These numbers are wild in social media history, where platforms have struggled for months before even getting 100,000 views. However, this was in the early 2010s when smartphone and internet adoption was way less prevalent.

Threads has overtaken WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter to become the most popular social media app on the Play Store and Apple App Store, which is nothing short of staggering. The total user count is jumping by the hour, which means the numbers we include in this post will be irrelevant by the time it goes live.

Twitter is also planning to sue the platform since it seemingly takes a ton of inspiration from the microblogging site. However, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has countered these steps, stating that while Twitter is a "pioneer" in its space, its "volatility" under Musk has opened the doors for this new platform from Meta.

How many downloads has Threads gotten so far?

Threads has gotten over five million downloads on the Play Store. This number isn't updated in real-time, so we don't have the exact download count. The App Store doesn't display the exact download figure, so the number isn't publicly known yet.

According to the updates from Meta, the platform gathered five million users in just four hours and 10 million within seven hours. Another update released 10 hours ago claimed it had reached 30 million sign-ups.

By now, the number has climbed to over 40 million, according to some estimates. The app is breaking all records set in terms of adoption. Previously, ChatGPT took the adoption crown as it peaked at around 100 million users within a month of release. Threads is all set to break the milestone.

The introduction of this new microblogging site took social media by storm. The app will prominent for months to come. However, it suffers from limited features and usability. It will be interesting to see how the platform grows over the next few weeks.

