2023 People’s Choice Country Awards: Nominees, performers, presenters, where to watch online & all you need to know

The People's Choice Country Awards are all set to take place at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on September 28. This country music awards show is special because it lets fans choose the winners. Unlike other award shows in country music, the People's Choice Country Awards focus on music videos and what fans love the most, making them unique in celebrating great country music.

The Voting for the People's Choice Country Awards has concluded and, Morgan Wallen emerges as the top nominee with 11 nominations, closely trailed by Luke Combs and HARDY, both with nine nominations each.

The People's Choice Country Awards is crafted by Den of Thieves, with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski, alongside RAC Clark serving as the executive producer and showrunner.

The awards will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET. Prior to the main event, there will be a red-carpet preshow available on Peacock, as well as across several social media platforms, including NBC's Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube channels.

People's Choice Country Awards includes big performers such as Dan + Shay Little Big Town, Blake Shelton, and many more

Here is the lineup of performers presenters, and Nominees for the awards:

Performers

Blake Shelton

Carly Pearce

Dan + Shay

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Little Big Town

Toby Keith

Wynonna

Presenters

Adam Doleac

Blake Shelton

Brothers Osborne

Carly Pearce

Chris Young

Dustin Lynch

Gabby Barrett

Hunter Hayes

Jessie James Decker

Josh Ross

Kameron Marlowe

Kristin Cavallari

Lady A

Lauren Alaina

Leanne Morgan

Mickey Guyton

Nikki Garcia

Scotty McCreery

The War and Treaty

Nominees for the People’s Artist of 2023

Morgan Wallen

Luke Combs

Hardy

Jelly Roll

Lainey Wilson

Blake Shelton

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Old Dominion

Zach Bryan

Dan + Shay

The American pop duo Dan + Shay (Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney) came into the country music scene with hit songs like Tequila and Speechless. Their harmonious blend of contemporary and traditional influences has earned them critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.

Little Big Town

The American country music group with members Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Phillip Sweet has made a significant impact on country music with hits like Girl Crush and Pontoon. Known for their impeccable harmonies, Little Big Town have won multiple awards, including Grammy and CMA honors.

Blake Shelton

A country music singer and television personality, Blake Shelton is celebrated for hits like God's Country and Honey Bee. His charisma as a coach on The Voice has expanded his fan base beyond the country, making him a household name in entertainment.