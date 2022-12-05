How to watch 2022 People's Choice Awards? Streaming details, host, and more details explored

The 2022 People's Choice Awards will see a host of iconic personalities competing for the biggest pop culture award of the year. With some of the most interesting categories being The Movie of 2022, The Show of 2022, and The Album of 2022, this award show is all set to be iconic to the core. This year's award ceremony will take place on December 6, 2022, starting from 9 PM EST and will be streamed simultaneously on NBC and E!.

Kenan Thompson will return for his second consecutive year as host of the People's Choice Awards. As the awards seek to recognize and celebrate talents in both television and music, there are some very interesting names on the list such as Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Brad Pitt, Chris Hemsworth, Elizabeth Olsen, Florence Pugh, Daniel Kaluuya, Adam Sandler, and Tom Cruise.

People's Choice @peopleschoice If you had the chance to present at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, who would you want by your side? Use your initials to find your presenting partner & category, then share your answers below! Tune into the #PCAs on 12.6 at 9/8c on NBC & E! If you had the chance to present at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, who would you want by your side? Use your initials to find your presenting partner & category, then share your answers below! Tune into the #PCAs on 12.6 at 9/8c on NBC & E! https://t.co/eN5DpNzZp3

Hit films like Bullet Train, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Jurassic World Dominion are also present on the list.

More details about the 2022 People's Choice Awards

This year's People's Choice Awards has some of the most fascinating names and award categories. For instance, Selena Gomez, Sterling K. Brown, Ellen Pompeo, and Quinta Brunson will compete for the television award, while Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, BTS, and Bad Bunny will all compete for the best musical artist.

The 2022 People's Choice Awards will also feature some exciting performances. The award show has kept things quite secretive and any number of big artists may perform this year. So far, Shania Twain, the 2022 Music Icon Award winner, has been confirmed to be performing. Other names will be announced ahead of the ceremony.

Other than music, television, and cinema, podcasters, comedians, and sports stars like Serena Williams, Chloe Kim, and Megan Rapinoe will also be a part of the prestigious award ceremony.

Some nominees for the 2022 People's Choice Awards

Here are some of the nominees for the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

1) THE MOVIE OF 2022 - Bullet Train, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Elvis, Jurassic World Dominion, Nope, The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Top Gun: Maverick.

2) THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022- Fire Island, Hustle, Hocus Pocus 2, Marry Me, Senior Year, The Adam Project, The Lost City, and Ticket To Paradise.

3) THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022- Black Adam, Bullet Train, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Jurassic World Dominion, The Batman, The Woman King, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Top Gun: Maverick.

4) THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022- Brad Pitt in Bullet Train, Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Pratt in Jurassic World Dominion, Daniel Kaluuya in Nope, Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam, Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick, Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project, and Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.

5) THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022- Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things, Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy, Kristen Bell in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in Never Have I Ever, Mandy Moore in This Is Us, Mariska Hargitay in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary, and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building.

There are multiple other categories like The Male TV Star of the Year, The Competition Show of 2022, and The Reality TV Show of 2022, among others.

Catch the 2022 People's Choice Awards live on December 6, 2022, on NBC and E!

Poll : 0 votes