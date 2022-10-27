2022 People’s Choice Awards nominees: BTS, Jung Kook, BLACKPINK face off for major award categories

K-pop's biggest stars, BTS and BLACKPINK, will compete against each other at the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

The Yet to Come group will not only face the Pink Venom singers, but the youngest member, Jung Kook, will also be competing as a solo artist with his own group in one of the categories.

As the only second K-pop group to bag a 2022 People's Choice Awards nomination, BTS earned the highest number of mentions with three nods: The Group of 2022, The Music Video of 2022 for Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), and The Concert Tour of 2022 for Permission to Dance On Stage.

DALLYEORA VOTING TEAM @DVT_DB7 Congratulations to BTS for being nominated at the PCA 2022 for the following categories :



The group of 2022

The music video of 2022 (Left and Right” (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) – Charlie Puth

The music video of 2022-“Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official” – BTS Congratulations to BTS for being nominated at the PCA 2022 for the following categories :The group of 2022The music video of 2022 (Left and Right” (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) – Charlie PuthThe music video of 2022-“Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official” – BTS 🏆Congratulations to BTS for being nominated at the PCA 2022 for the following categories :🏆The group of 2022🏆The music video of 2022 (Left and Right” (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) – Charlie Puth🏆The music video of 2022-“Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official” – BTS

Giving the boy group tough competition is none other than its youngest member, Jung Kook. In terms of the number of nominations, he ties with BLACKPINK by scoring two nominations each.

Jung Kook, BLACKPINK, and BTS are the only K-pop groups among popular Western artists in the 2022 People's Choice Awards nominations

Jungkook Charts @jkoncharts “Left and Right” (124 days) is now the longest-running song by a K-pop soloist on Spotify Global Chart this year, surpassing “MONEY” (123 days). “Left and Right” (124 days) is now the longest-running song by a K-pop soloist on Spotify Global Chart this year, surpassing “MONEY” (123 days). https://t.co/1afISsgGfR

Jung Kook's solo nominations at the 2022 People's Choice Awards further solidify his sheer influence. As a soloist, Jung Kook's collaboration song Left and Right with Charlie Puth will go head-to-head with his own group in The Music Video of 2022. Additionally, the song also received a nomination in The Collaboration Song of 2022 category.

BLACKPINK, who returned with their album BORN PINK after a wait of two long years, also bagged two nominations. The female group is nominated for The Group of 2022 and The Music Video of 2022 for Pink Venom.

The K-pop artists are up against many popular names from the Western music industry. Check out the nomination list for the three categories below:

The Music Video of 2022:

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

As It Was - Harry Styles

Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) - Charlie Puth

Let Somebody Go - Coldplay X Selena Gomez

Oh My God - Adele

Pink Venom - BLACKPINK

PROVENZA - KAROL G

Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official – BTS

The Group of 2022:

BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

The Collaboration Song of 2022:

Left And Right - Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook

Bam Bam - Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

Do We Have A Problem? - Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

Freaky Deaky - Tyga X Doja Cat

Hold Me Closer - Elton John & Britney Spears

Jimmy Cooks - Drake Featuring 21 Savage

Party - Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

Sweetest Pie - Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

The Concert Tour of 2022:

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE

Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour

Ed Sheeran Tour

Harry Styles Love On Tour

LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball

Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour

All People's Choice Awards winners are determined by votes. The voting is open till November 9 at 11.59 pm ET. The awards festival will be held on December 6, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes