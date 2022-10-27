2022 People’s Choice Awards nominees: BTS, Jung Kook, BLACKPINK face off for major award categories

K-pop's biggest stars, BTS and BLACKPINK, will compete against each other at the 2022 People's Choice Awards.
The Yet to Come group will not only face the Pink Venom singers, but the youngest member, Jung Kook, will also be competing as a solo artist with his own group in one of the categories.
As the only second K-pop group to bag a 2022 People's Choice Awards nomination, BTS earned the highest number of mentions with three nods: The Group of 2022, The Music Video of 2022 for Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), and The Concert Tour of 2022 for Permission to Dance On Stage.
Giving the boy group tough competition is none other than its youngest member, Jung Kook. In terms of the number of nominations, he ties with BLACKPINK by scoring two nominations each.
Jung Kook, BLACKPINK, and BTS are the only K-pop groups among popular Western artists in the 2022 People's Choice Awards nominations
Jung Kook's solo nominations at the 2022 People's Choice Awards further solidify his sheer influence. As a soloist, Jung Kook's collaboration song Left and Right with Charlie Puth will go head-to-head with his own group in The Music Video of 2022. Additionally, the song also received a nomination in The Collaboration Song of 2022 category.
BLACKPINK, who returned with their album BORN PINK after a wait of two long years, also bagged two nominations. The female group is nominated for The Group of 2022 and The Music Video of 2022 for Pink Venom.
The K-pop artists are up against many popular names from the Western music industry. Check out the nomination list for the three categories below:
The Music Video of 2022:
- Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
- As It Was - Harry Styles
- Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) - Charlie Puth
- Let Somebody Go - Coldplay X Selena Gomez
- Oh My God - Adele
- Pink Venom - BLACKPINK
- PROVENZA - KAROL G
- Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official – BTS
The Group of 2022:
- BTS
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- BLACKPINK
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- OneRepublic
- Panic! At The Disco
The Collaboration Song of 2022:
- Left And Right - Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook
- Bam Bam - Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
- Do We Have A Problem? - Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
- Freaky Deaky - Tyga X Doja Cat
- Hold Me Closer - Elton John & Britney Spears
- Jimmy Cooks - Drake Featuring 21 Savage
- Party - Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
- Sweetest Pie - Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
The Concert Tour of 2022:
- BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE
- Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour
- Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
- Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour
- Ed Sheeran Tour
- Harry Styles Love On Tour
- LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball
- Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour
All People's Choice Awards winners are determined by votes. The voting is open till November 9 at 11.59 pm ET. The awards festival will be held on December 6, 2022, at 9 pm ET.