BTS sweeps People's Choice Awards by winning every category they are nominated in

ARMYs (fans of BTS) are currently busy celebrating the K-pop group's achievements after their triple win at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

BTS won every category they were nominated in, including "Group of 2021", "Song of 2021", and "Music Video of 2021", while up against music moguls like Ed Sheeran, Twenty One Pilots, Coldplay, Adele, and Justin Bieber.

BTS' Butter named "Song of 2021" at 2021 PCAs

On December 7, the 2021 People's Choice Awards aired live from Santa Monica, California, United States.

BTS was nominated for three different categories and won for each of them, rendering applause from their fans worldwide.

For their "Group of 2021" award, they were nominated alongside Coldplay, Dan + Shay, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Migos, and Twenty One Pilots.

BTS' Butter won "Song of 2021". It was nominated alongside Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran, Easy On Me by Adele, good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo, Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X, Peaches by Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, Stay by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, and lastly, Up by Cardi B.

Butter also won in the "Music Video of 2021" category. It went up against Easy On Me by Adele, good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo, Location by Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin, Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X, My Universe Coldplay X BTS, Peaches by Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, and Stay by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber.

BTS' labelmate, Tomorrow X Together (TXT), was nominated for "The New Artist of 2021", won by Olivia Rodrigo.

Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also scored awards through the "Action Movie of 2021" category. The film features BTS Jimin and V's duo song Friends, released in the K-pop group's album Map of the Soul: 7 in 2020.

Unfortunately, the seven-member boy group could not attend the award show. Currently, BTS RM, Suga, J-Hope, and V are still in the United States after their concert performances and 2021 AMAs appearance, while BTS Jin, Jungkook, and Jimin have returned to South Korea.

As announced by their label Big Hit Music, the group is taking a break until their next scheduled event. In the meantime, each K-pop idol has officially opened personal Instagram accounts, where some have been documenting their break-time activities.

