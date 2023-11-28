How to get your Apple Music Replay for 2023?

The 2023 edition of Apple Music Replay has made its grand entrance, presenting the end-of-year compilation of the songs, artists, albums, and all that listened-to goodness via their webpage. Launched in 2019 by Apple, this feature was modified last year with more similarity to Spotify Wrapped. The color scheme has been flipped to darker hues, and Highlight Reel movies now display novel animations.

Accessing your personal Apple Music Replay for 2023 is simple, and all the information you need is included in this piece. So, delve in and discover how to access your unique highlights.

What is new in Apple Music Replay for 2023?

Your year-end Apple Music Replay will once again showcase a delightful montage of your loved songs and cherished artists from the past year, as well as the amount of time you devoted to them. However, despite having improved in recent years, it still falls short in the excitement department compared to its rival, Spotify Wrapped.

Nevertheless, Apple Music is striving to offer more with its 2023 update, which includes seven shareable charts.

Songs' listening minutes count.

The number of musicians you listened to and who stood out as the top pick

If you made it into a musician's top 100 listeners

The number of songs you tuned into and your top pick

The number of albums you listened to and your top pick

The genre you mostly found yourself playing on repeat

The top album, top song, total minutes, and top artist are all included in a concluding summary

Throughout the year, Replay offers a glimpse into your most played songs, artists, and albums, divulging the number of plays or minutes devoted to them. A groundbreaking addition to the retrospective this year lies in the presentation of your most enjoyed playlists, favored stations, and momentous accomplishments.

How to view and share your Apple Music Replay for 2023

If you're interested in finding out your year-long statistics in Apple Music, it's quite simple to access. However, unlike Spotify Wrapped, Replay can only be accessed through a web browser. Here's how to do it:

To start, visit Apple Music Replay's official website.

Then, sign in with your Apple ID.

All your listening statistics for the year can be viewed from there.

To share the charts on social media or save them to your Photos app, simply tap the share button.

Apple has provided charts that will be continually updated until the end of the year. Thus, don't forget to keep checking them because things may change before December 31, 2023.

