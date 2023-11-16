How to get free Apple Music with PS5?

Catching a sweet deal has never been easier for those possessing a PlayStation 5 (PS5), as Sony and Apple have teamed up to offer six months of Apple Music for free. What's great about this promotion is that returning users can also claim five months of free access within a year, trumping other common online deals. As such, PS5 owners can now catch up on all the latest music the app offers.

Read on to learn more about how this offer works and how you can access it.

Get free Apple Music with PS5: In 4 simple steps

Sony has just revealed a brand-new collaboration with Apple in which their console owners can enjoy six months of free Apple Music. However, this promo only applies to those who haven't tried Apple's streaming platform yet. Those who have can still grab five months of complimentary access. This free subscription can only be activated by those with a PlayStation 5 and an Apple ID.

To get your free Apple Music, take these steps:

Locate the music app on the PS5. Open the app after downloading it. Then, you need to follow the on-screen instructions. If you don't possess an Apple ID, you can either generate a fresh one or log in using an existing one.

Subsequently, you can now savor the tunes of Apple Music for absolutely no cost for six months.

Unfortunately, the current subscribers won't be eligible for the offer. Returning users who want to keep using the app after the six-month free trial will have to pay $10.99 monthly.

When can you redeem free Apple Music with the PS5?

Until November 15, 2024, you can seize the opportunity and redeem the offer. A subscription gives you access to a vast library of over 100 million songs.

This includes the added benefits of Dolby Atmos content and Spatial Audio support, which can be utilized on certain select Apple devices. In the past, iPhone manufacturers had presented PlayStation users with access to Apple TV+ for six months.

Furthermore, it's important to note that this free subscription can be accessed on numerous platforms. These platforms consist of Apple products like the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod, and Apple TV, as well as other devices like Windows and Android smartphones, Google Nest, Amazon, and Sonos smart speakers.

