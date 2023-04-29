7 best gaming speakers for an enhanced audio experience

If you like to spend the majority of your waking hours playing video games, you deserve to have some of the best gaming speakers for that next-level audio experience. Top gaming speakers deliver flawlessly balanced sonics along with useful additional features. The best option will also depend on your preferences in design, style, and, ideally, desk space.

With that in mind, here are the seven best gaming speakers and their key aspects, plus the things you need to consider to help you choose the best one for you.

The best gaming speakers on the market: Razer Leviathan V2 Pro, SteelSeries Arena 7, and more

1) Logitech Z407 ($119.99)

Device Logitech Z407 Weight 8.8lbs Size 13.5 x 10.7 x 8.4 inches Connectivity 3.5mm, micro USB, Bluetooth Drivers 2.3 inch tweeters, 5 inch subwoofer

The Logitech Z407 is a great-sounding set of desktop speakers for your gaming setup, and it can be a perfect way to pump more enjoyment out of your latest AAA titles and favorite playlists. The Z407 raises the bar for desktop audio by integrating a 2.1 speaker system with a wireless control dial and a variety of connection options.

Pros

Budget-friendly.

Long-range wireless control with a smart knob.

Setup is a breeze.

Effortless to use.

Rich lows and bright highs combine to create an impressive audio performance.

Cons

At high volume levels, a subwoofer may distort.

After a while, the speakers go to sleep, and you cannot disable this setting.

2) Razer Nommo Chroma ($169.99)

Device Razer Nommo Chroma Weight 4.41lbs Size 5.5 x 6.7 x 8.7 inches Connectivity USB, 3.5mm Drivers 3 inch

The Razer Nommo 2.0 desktop speakers are wired gaming speakers with enticing RGB effects that you can use in gaming, music, and film. They provide a well-balanced sound stage without overemphasizing the bass. Hence, it comes without a dedicated subwoofer, but the performance of these speakers is impeccable when you're playing your favorite video games.

It also comes in a standard version without RGB lighting for $129.99.

Pros

Visually appealing design.

Excellent audio quality

LED lights.

Easy to use.

Cons

No Bluetooth connectivity.

No button for input selection.

3) Logitech G560 ($199.99)

Device Logitech G560 Weight 3.9 lbs Size 5.8 x 6.5 x 4.6 inches Connectivity Bluetooth, USB

The Logitech G560 is a pair of 2.1 gaming speakers incorporating Lightsync technology and premium audio. Instead of distracting you, it draws you deeper into the gaming experience with its great digital surround sound. It is a fantastic choice if you're looking for strong, portable speakers to spice up your gaming setup.

Pros

Excellent sound quality.

Bluetooth connectivity.

Ambivalent lighting choices.

Great software.

DTS Virtual:X surround sound.

Cons

Volume ratio.

A limited number of light-sync titles are supported.

4) Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 ($329.99)

Device Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 Weight 3.4lbs Size 23.6 x 3.7 x 2.4 inches Connectivity Optical, AUX, 3.5mm, Bluetooth, USB-C, NFC Drivers 2.5 inch Upfiring Midbass Drivers, 1.3 inch High-excursion Tweeter, 5.25 inch Subwoofer Driver

The Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 is a sleek, slimline soundbar that blends in with any gaming space or even a mini home theater setup. Its clever design directs sound up towards your ears and comes with Dolby Digital 5.1 audio and multiple inputs. The Katana V2's high-quality sound and appealing RGB will greatly enhance your gaming sessions.

Pros

Rich and balanced audio.

Compact design.

Ideal for gaming

Dolby compatible.

Numerous connections.

Versatile.

RGB lighting.

Cons

Pricey.

No built-in Wi-Fi.

5) SteelSeries Arena 7 ($329.99)

Device SteelSeries Arena 7 Weight 23.9 lbs Size 18.9 x 15.43 x 13 inches Connectivity Bluetooth, USB Type-C, Optical, Analog 3.5mm Drivers 2 way drivers, 0.75 inch Tweeter

The SteelSeries Arena 7 is a 2.1 gaming speaker system that comes with a strong subwoofer and lots of notable features. These speakers not only improve the audio quality of your gaming space but also add cool RGB lighting. It is one of the top gaming speakers on the market thanks to its abundance of connectivity options, superior RGB LED system, and incredibly flexible audio software.

Pros

Incredible sound quality.

Modern, elegant style.

Great RGB lighting.

Various connectivity options.

Robust software.

Cons

Expensive.

6) Razer Leviathan V2 Pro ($399.99)

Device Razer Leviathan V2 Pro Weight 3.08 lbs Size 19.7 x 3.6 x 3.3 inches Connectivity Bluetooth, USB Drivers 5 x 2 inch tweeters, 1 x 5.25 inch subwoofer

It's safe to say that the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro is not your typical soundbar. It is much louder than anything else because it uses an IR camera to perform beam formation and achieve realistic virtual surround sound.

Additionally, you can disable the surround sound to use it to watch YouTube videos or listen to music, which can be surprisingly enjoyable. Overall, the Leviathan V2 Pro provides an exceptional aural experience while gaming, with excellent positional audio and punchy bass.

Pros

Exceptional sound quality.

AI-based head tracking.

Easy to use.

Strong bass.

Cons

Expensive.

RGB is underwhelming.

7) Edifier G5000 (499.99)

Device Edifier G5000 Weight 18 lbs Size 7.4 x 8.7 x 10.7 inches Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, Optical, AUX, Coaxial Drivers 3.4 inch titanium dome tweeter, 4 inch mid-bass

The Edifier G5000 gaming speakers check off a lot of boxes because they are not only large, well-built, and exude quality but also have a ton of features. The audio quality is exceptional for music, movies, and, of course, gaming. With its 11 different RGB lighting modes and angular, almost sci-fi design, the G5000 blends seamlessly into a modern gamer's den.

Pros

Large and intimidating sound.

High-Resolution Audio.

Excellent hefty finish..

Stunning design.

Option to disable RGB.

Lots of input options.

Cons

Quite expensive.

Large and heavy.

