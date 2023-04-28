Best gaming glasses for eye protection and comfort during long gaming sessions

Gaming glasses are an essential component of any gamer's arsenal. Although there are so many blue-light-blocking gaming glasses on the market, choosing the best one for you can be difficult. Most people look for gaming glasses to protect their eyes from potentially harmful blue light, to help with digital eye fatigue from using the computer all day, or to help with their sleep cycle.

In this article, we'll dive into the best gaming glasses to keep your eyes protected and comfortable while playing for extended periods.

1) GAMEKING Aviator Clip-On Computer Glasses ($29.99)

The Aviator Clip-On computer glasses from GAMEKING are not only incredibly fashionable, they also shield your eyes from blue light and make them more comfortable.

Features:

The lens is shielded from severe friction and scratching by silicone feet.

Anti-reflective coating to reduce glare.

Clip-on computer glasses are an excellent option for blue light and UV ray protection because they are fashionable, effective, lightweight, and durable.

2) SomniLight Computer and Gaming Glasses ($34.99)

If you enjoy playing video games late at night, SomniLight has created one of the best computer glasses. These glasses are effective at easing eye fatigue and reducing insomnia, which is specifically brought on by the blue light emitted by a computer screen.

Features:

Lightly tinted glasses.

About 50% of the blue wavelengths can be blocked.

Perfect for late-night gaming.

The computer glasses from SomniLight are excellent at reducing eye fatigue and fantastic at reestablishing regular sleep patterns.

3) Sleep ZM All-in-One Glasses ($49.99)

The All-in-One Glasses from Sleep ZM can be used as blue-light-blocking glasses, sunglasses, and driving glasses. These are excellent at reducing light sensitivity and lowering migraine and headache frequency.

Features:

Polarized lens for increasing digital contrast.

The lens can block out up to 99% of blue light.

The All-in-One glasses are extremely effective at enhancing sleep quality, lowering migraine frequency, and shielding your eyes from dangerous UV rays.

4) horus.x The Ushuaia ($54.90)

The Ushuaia from horus.x is a pair of classy-looking, thin, round glasses with excellent blue light protection. These glasses have a distinctly stunning appearance thanks to the light metal alloy frame, which also increases their durability.

Features:

Light-weight metal frame.

Completely block 400 nm blue light.

Reduce blue light between 350 and 450 nm by about 60%.

Available in gold and silver colors.

Thanks to these thin, anti-blue light glasses, your gaming lifestyle will flourish while being fully protected against digital eye strain.

5) Gunnar Stark Industries Glasses ($99.99)

The Stark Industries Glasses by Gunnar are among the best in the business because they are stylish, excellent, and effective at blocking UV and blue light. Tony Stark's character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe served as its inspiration. However, they offer much more than just a way to please fans of the well-known comic book character.

Features:

Anti-smudge lenses.

Strong multi-barrel hinges.

Stainless steel frames.

Includes a pouch and microfiber cleaning cloth.

100% UV protection.

Gunnar's Stark Industries is one of the coolest and most effective pairs of computer glasses, with lightweight stainless steel frames and fashionable temples that effectively filter blue light.

Things to consider before purchasing gaming glasses

Impeccable blue-light protection should be your top concern when looking for gaming glasses. Your eyewear should have a yellow or amber tint to shield you from UV rays and blue light.

The second factor to consider should be the gaming glasses' material, as this is crucial to their durability and comfort. Although most glasses are made of nylon or plastic, TR90 nylon material is the best option because of its excellent fatigue behavior and good heat resistance.

Last but not least, make sure to purchase eyeglasses with the frame size that you prefer.

