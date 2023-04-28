7 best AI-enabled smart speakers for your home

AI-enabled smart speakers have become increasingly popular in recent years, providing users with a convenient way to control their smart home devices, listen to music, and get information through voice commands. With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), smart speakers have become even more powerful, allowing users to interact with their homes and technology in new and innovative ways.

There are many different AI-enabled smart speakers on the market, each with its own unique features and capabilities. Listed below are five of the best picks you should consider purchasing.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

JBL Link and other amazing AI-enabled smart speakers for you to consider

1) Amazon Echo ($99.99)

Amazon Echo (Image via Unsplash/Find Experts at Kilta.com)

The Amazon Echo is a popular AI-enabled smart speaker that is known for its compatibility with a wide range of smart home devices. It works with most smart home devices, making it easy to control your home with voice commands.

The Echo is powered by Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa, which is known for its accuracy and ability to perform a variety of tasks. In terms of sound quality, the Echo has a 3" woofer and 0.8" tweeter, which provides decent sound quality for its price range. It also comes in multiple color and fabric options, so you can choose a design that matches your home decor.

2) Apple HomePod ($99.99)

Apple HomePod (Image via Unsplash/Drew Perales)

The Apple HomePod is a high-quality smart speaker that is compatible with most Apple devices. It is powered by Apple's voice assistant, Siri, which is known for its accurate and natural language processing capabilities.

The HomePod has a high-excursion woofer and custom amplifier, which delivers crisp and clear sound quality. It also features two Class-D digital amplifiers and a tweeter, which provide rich and detailed sound for a more immersive listening experience.

The HomePod has a sleek design, featuring a mesh fabric and touch controls that allow you to control the volume, skip tracks, and activate Siri with a simple touch. It is available in white or space gray, making it easy to match your home decor.

3) Google Nest Audio ($99.99)

The Google Nest Audio is another AI-enabled smart speaker that is worth considering for your home. It is compatible with most smart home devices and is powered by Google Assistant, which is known for its accuracy and ability to perform a variety of tasks.

The Nest Audio offers high-quality sound with a 75mm woofer and 19mm tweeter, which provides clear vocals and deep bass.

One of the key features of the Nest Audio is its ability to learn and adapt to your preferences over time. With the help of Google's machine learning algorithms, the device can adjust its sound profile based on your listening habits and the acoustics of your room.

4) JBL Link ($119.95)

The JBL Link is another popular AI-enabled smart speaker that works with most smart home devices, making it easy to control your home with voice commands. Powered by Google Assistant, the device is known for its accuracy and ability to perform a variety of tasks.

The JBL Link offers high-quality sound with a high-quality speaker system that includes a full-range speaker and dual passive radiators. This makes it a great option for music lovers who want a smart speaker that can deliver excellent sound quality.

The JBL Link has a sleek and modern look that fits well with most home decor styles. It is designed to blend in with its surroundings while still being easily accessible and functional.

5) Lenovo Smart Display ($129.99)

The Lenovo Smart Display is an AI-enabled smart speaker that comes with a built-in display, providing an added level of functionality. It works with most smart home devices and is powered by Google Assistant.

In terms of sound quality, the Lenovo Smart Display has a full-range speaker and dual passive radiators, which provide clear and balanced sound. Its built-in display also allows you to watch videos, view photos, and control your smart home device with touch controls.

The Lenovo Smart Display has a sleek and modern design, making it a great addition to any home. Its built-in display and touch controls provide added functionality, while its compact size makes it easy to place on a countertop or shelf.

6) Harman Kardon Citation ($129.99)

The Harman Kardon Citation is an AI-enabled smart speaker that is designed to provide high-performance sound quality. It is compatible with most smart home devices and powered by Google Assistant, allowing you to control your home with voice commands.

The Harman Kardon Citation is equipped with a high-performance speaker and bass-reflex port, which delivers a rich and clear sound that is also powerful. The device has a sleek and modern look, making it a stylish addition to any home.

7) Sonos One ($219.00)

Sonos One (Image via Sonos)

The Sonos One is another popular AI-enabled smart speaker that offers high-quality sound and is compatible with most smart home devices. It features two Class-D digital amplifiers and a tweeter, providing a rich, room-filling sound that is sure to impress.

The Sonos One has a compact and versatile design that makes it easy to place in any room. It also comes with touch controls, making it easy to control playback and adjust the volume without having to use your voice.

Like many other smart speakers, the Sonos One is powered by voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant, giving you the ability to perform a variety of tasks with simple voice commands.

