"Ridiculous thing to do" - Asmongold slams Blizzard for nerfing dragonriding in World of Warcraft

During a livestream on November 16, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" shared his thoughts on Blizzard Entertainment nerfing dragonriding in World of Warcraft. While leveling up a character in WoW Classic Hardcore, fans asked the streamer to check out the latest update shared by the game's developers. He then discovered a change published on the PTR (Public Test Realm) that limited dragonriding speed outside Dragon Isles to 80%.

Blizzard Entertainment provided an explanation, writing:

"We are restricting the speed of dragonriding outside of the Dragon Isles in order to not make travel times on old word contents trivially short. We believe 80% dragonriding speed will strike a balance between giving players exciting and engaging traversal, while still preserving a sense of immersion. The Dragon Isles continent is pretty massive compared to some of our older continents, so we need to adjust speed accordingly."

Asmongold was upset by the change and wondered who in the company thought dragonriding in the old game world was a problem. He then said:

"It's not about the action itself. It's about what it represents. And, it's just a ridiculous thing to do."

The discussion started at the six-hour mark of his recent livestream when Asmongold reviewed a WoW Blue Post about the dragonriding nerf. His first reaction after reading the changes was:

"I wonder, like, who at the company thought this was a problem. Like, who thinks of this? It's such a weird, like... who asked?"

Twitch chatters then commented that 80% of dragonriding speed was still significantly faster for traveling in World of Warcraft's older regions. The One True King (OTK) co-founder responded:

"'Isn't 80% still hella fast?' Yeah, it's really fast. But why not just make it 100%?"

After calling the nerf "ridiculous," Asmongold wondered what drove Blizzard Entertainment to make such a decision. He added:

"'It's limiting fun, like always, but I can see why.' Like, why did they need to do it, though? Like, I don't understand. Why they need to do it? I don't understand. It doesn't make sense. 'They're looking for problems.' Yeah. 'It also feels bad switching zones because you would be feeling slower speed.' Yeah. It's just stupid."

Fans react to Asmongold's take

The YouTube comments section featured over 405 comments. Here's a snapshot of some notable ones:

On November 16, 2023, Blizzard Entertainment announced that Seeds of Renewal will be available on PTR this week. Some of the major updates include the ability to dragonride across Azeroth, "Reclaiming Gilneas," Dragon Isle Epilogues, Troll and Draenei customizations, and more.