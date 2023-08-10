"They're -$20k on gacha games" - Asmongold comments on people suddenly leaving negative reviews for Baldur's Gate 3

On August 9, 2023, Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" came across a post on his official subreddit highlighting the fact that Baldur's Gate 3 received an exceptional Metacritic score. The Austin, Texas-based personality was shocked to see this, claiming that he had not expected the CRPG (computer role-playing game) to become so popular.

Some viewers then claimed that negative reviews were being left to "balance" things out. Calling such antics "stupid," Asmongold said these reviews came from people who enjoy microtransactions in games. He remarked:

"'People are giving it zeros to balance it out.' Well yeah, of course, because they're just stupid. I mean, like, again, these are people that probably have; you know, they're -$20k on gacha games. So, whenever people start promoting games that don't have microtransactions, it makes them feel a little bit stupid. So, they have to spend money to become smarter. Right?"

Asmongold gives his take on Baldur's Gate 3 potentially becoming one of the highest-rated games of 2023

The discussion about Baldur's Gate 3's Metacritic score began at the four-hour mark of Asmongold's livestream when he came across Redditor u/AbledCat's post. When the Twitch star saw that the Larian Studios-developed title had a Metascore of 96 and a 9.4 user score (out of 1,723 ratings), he exclaimed:

"96! Universal score of 9.4 from users. Holy s**t! This is incredible! Yeah, this is probably going to be one of the highest-rated games of all time. 'How dare people like a video game?' Yeah, of course, that's what it's going to be."

Viewers responded, saying they had an amazing time playing Baldur's Gate 3. The One True King (OTK) co-founder then said:

"Yeah, I'm really impressed by this. I didn't think it was going to be this big, I'm going to be honest. I thought it was going to be popular. I didn't think it was going to be this popular. Holy f**king s**t, man!"

Timestamp: 04:19:05

At this point, some Twitch chatters claimed that people were suddenly leaving negative reviews to "balance" things out.

After joking that these reviews came from those who spent $20,000 on gacha games, Asmongold added:

"Make fake reviews to feel smarter about spending money on a video game. Yeah, what do you expect?"

During a livestream on August 3, 2023, the 32-year-old content creator praised Larian Studios for not including microtransactions in Baldur's Gate 3. He went on to say that fans should buy the game to support the developers.