"I might just buy this game": Asmongold praises Baldur's Gate 3 for having no microtransactions, encourages fans to support developers

Zack "Asmongold" has been praising Baldur's Gate 3 for quite some time, but after reading about the developer's response about the game having no microtransactions, the Twitch streamer stated that he will be buying it even if he doesn't play it, just to support Larian Studios for doing a good job. He later uploaded a video on YouTube, too, giving a proper explanation as to why he will be buying Baldur's Gate 3.

Asmongold is known for being highly critical of developers such as Blizzard for introducing gameplay mechanics that do not favor the player. As such, he has also spoken out against gacha games and their reliance on microtransactions. Larian Studio's third entry in the Baldur's Gate series has been the subject of much discussion in the gaming community, with many praising the developers on their approach to the game.

In fact, the developer's reply to being asked if there were microtransactions in the game can be read as an indictment of all the other titles that rely on monetization. In fact, that is what led to Asmongold calling them 'GIGACHADS.' Here's his reaction from a recent livestream as he read their response from a Reddit post:

"'Gigachad Larian. Are there any in-game purchases? No there are no in-game purchases in our game. We believe in providing a complete and immersive gaming experience without the need for additional purchases...' Bro, I might just buy this game and never play it, just as like a, 'Yeah, keep it up! Good.'"

"Larian Studios showing the rest of the industry how it's done": Asmongold gives reasons for buying Baldur's Gate 3 despite low interest in playing it

With other developers calling the game an anomaly due to his unusually high standards, Asmongold further opined on buying games that he thinks are good for the industry and advised others to use their buying power to reward developers by purchasing Baldur's Gate 3. After reading a comment from his subreddit, the streamer said:

"The customer has all of the power. The customer can control everything. If you're not happy with the way gaming is, don't f*cking play those games. Don't give them a f*cking cent and just wait until something comes around that's good."

With the game finally released, Asmongold also uploaded a video on YouTube titled Why I Bought Baldur's Gate 3 Even Though I'm Not Going To Play It, where he laid down his thoughts once again on supporting Larian Studios for their good work.

In the opening sections of the video, the OTK co-founder notes how rare it is for him to speak so positively about a game in 2023 and compares the developers of Baldur's Gate 3 with giants in the industry, such as FromSoftware:

"This is a positive video about gaming in the year 2023, we don't get a lot of those. But every once in a while you have your north stars, your guiding lights, such as FromSoftware and now Larian Studios showing the rest of the industry how it's done."

For the next 10 or so minutes, Asmongold talks about the game and all of the good decisions that developers have taken, starting again with the no microtransaction rule, and says:

"People respect a game that respects their money too, and that's why I am supporting Larian Games. That's why I am supporting Baldur's Gate 3."

While understanding that most people can't go out of their way to buy a game that doesn't capture their interest, the streamer still justified his support to the developers, describing it as a "vote of confidence" for people behind a project that drastically redefines current video gaming standards.

Baldur's Gate 3 saw its final release on August 3 after being in an early-release state for over a year. For those looking to pick up the game, check out our section dedicated to Larian Studio's latest triumph for in-depth guides and summaries of mechanics.