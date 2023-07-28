"The game is a joke" - Asmongold lashes out at Diablo 4 developers for their bad design, says they should be "ashamed of themselves"

On July 27, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" lashed out at Diablo 4's developers after seeing fellow content creator Chris "DatModz" demonstrate a specific game mechanic. In a 40-second-long Twitch clip, DatModz showed that allocating points in the "Urn of Bargaining" Season Blessing, which allows players to increase the amount of gold earned, inadvertently increases the cost of re-rolling affixes at the vendor.

DatModz explained:

"7.4 million gold. This is for re-rolling my amulet. If you put points into the Seal and Blessing that's supposed to make you earn more gold from the vendors... it actually increases the cost of re-rolling your affixes at the vendor!"

Asmongold slyly grinned as he watched the in-game mechanics work in a bizarre manner. After a brief pause, the Texas-based personality stated that those in charge of developing Diablo 4 should be "ashamed" of themselves. He remarked:

"The people that are in charge of this game should be ashamed of themselves. This is a joke! The game is a joke. There are so many things that are badly programmed and just badly designed, that... how is it that you can fail at your job in so many tremendous and massive ways?"

"Players get disconnected constantly and then they die in Hardcore mode" - Asmongold lists issues with Diablo 4's "bad" design

After expressing his displeasure with Diablo 4's developers, Asmongold detailed some of the most common issues he encountered in the action role-playing game. He stated:

"Like, one of the main stats in the game doesn't even work. You have the cost of something go up whenever you buy something that's supposed to reduce the cost. You have mobs attack you from off-screen. Players get disconnected constantly and then they die in Hardcore mode. The only way you make a hard fight is to make a single attack kill you in one hit. It's pathetic! It really is pathetic."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder was bewildered by Blizzard Entertainment's decision to release Diablo 4 in its current state:

"I cannot... I cannot believe they released this! 'Loading other players' inventory.' Yeah, this is absolutely pathetic! 'It's a joke.' Yeah, it's a joke! I don't know what to say."

Timestamp: 00:53:25

Fans then inquired if Diablo 3 experienced a better release than its sequel. In response, Asmongold said:

"Diablo 3 was this bad, but in different ways. Like, the combat in Diablo 3 was - Diablo 3 was very badly balanced. I don't think it was as buggy and there weren't as many programming errors and problems in it. 'Diablo 3 is arguably worse.' Yeah, I think Diablo 4 is overall better than Diablo 3. But they were both pretty much a f**king disaster."

This isn't the first time Asmongold has expressed dissatisfaction with Diablo 4. On July 25, 2023, the 32-year-old rage-quit the game after getting one-shot several times while progressing through the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon. After numerous futile attempts, the Twitch streamer gave up and called the game "crap."