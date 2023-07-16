"People are f**king tired of this s**t" - Asmongold tells viewers to stop watching The Witcher series after seeing "race-swapped" characters

During a livestream on July 15, 2023, prominent Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" came across a post on his official subreddit, in which his community discussed the book description versus the Netflix adaptation of The Witcher series. The Reddit post drew parallels between the book's Keira Metz and Margarita Laux-Antille and the Netflix adaptation's cast of the same characters. When Asmongold saw this, he claimed that people were "tired" of Netflix's decisions.

The content creator provided a "very easy" way to "solve the problem" and told viewers to stop watching The Witcher series. According to Zack, people who "hate-watch" end up making it even more popular. He added that companies like Netflix don't care about diversity and instead promote whatever trend is hit at the time.

Sharing his thoughts on the situation, the One True King (OTK) co-founder said:

"What's this here? 'Book description vs. Netflix adaptations.' Oh, bro! People are f**king tired of this s**t."

"These companies don't give a f**k about any kind of diversity" - Asmongold comments on The Witcher series' casting for Keira Metz and Margarita Laux-Antille

The conversation continued on the topic, with Asmongold offering a "solution" to those who were upset by Netflix's decision. He said:

"See, like, people get so mad about this. But, if you don't want to see this kind of stuff... it's actually a very easy way to solve this problem. Stop watching it! Because there are these people that sit there, and they hate-watch these shows over and over, and over. And, in doing so, they make them popular!"

The Austin, Texas-based personality shared his "honest" opinion about the matter, elaborating:

"I'm going to be honest. These companies don't give a f**k about any kind of diversity. That's why they all, like, that's why all these companies - bro, if White power was popular, that's what they'd be promoting. They don't care about any of this s**t at all! They're just using it to sell copies."

Timestamp: 00:11:15

After reading what his community had to say, Asmongold claimed that companies like Netflix are "parasites":

"'They just want investors. That's it!' I definitely think it's true, man! I really do. I think that these companies are completely, like... complete parasites! Like, massive! I don't think that they care about any of these social issues at all. Like, I think that you have a few companies that do. You know, like, Chick-fil-A. F**king Ben & Jerry's. Hobby Lobby. You know, they care a bit more. But other than that, no! I don't really think they give a f**k."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Over 200 community members in the YouTube comments section have weighed in on the streamer's take on The Witcher series so far. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

YouTube community discussing the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is a 32-year-old Twitch star, best known for playing a variety of MMORPG titles. His popularity skyrocketed in 2022, and he currently has over 3.4 million followers on his main channel.

