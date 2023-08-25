"He's f**king back!" - Asmongold bursts out laughing after seeing Donald Trump return to Twitter to share his mugshot

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" has shared his thoughts on former President of the United States Donald Trump's mugshot that has gone viral on social media. For those unaware, Trump is facing charges in Georgia for rigging elections in 2020. He took to X (formerly Twitter) for the first time in two years earlier today, sharing a photo of his mugshot.

Here's what his tweet reads:

"Mugshot - August 24, 2023. Election interference. Never surrender!"

When Asmongold saw that the 77-year-old's social media account had gone live for the first time just to share the mugshot, he burst out laughing and said:

"Wait, Donald Trump posted on Twitter? No way! Oh, s**t! He did! Oh, my god! 'Never surrender.' Oh, man. There it is, boys. He's back. Bro... oh, my god! He's f**king back!"

"I think he looks thinner" - Asmongold reacts to Donald Trump's viral mugshot

Asmongold had just begun his daily livestream on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, when viewers informed him that Donald Trump's much-anticipated mugshot had been publicly released.

The streamer began looking for it on X/Twitter and said:

"There he is. Yep, I saw it. I saw it, there he is. Oh, boy! 'He looks skinnier.' He does. I don't know. I think he looks about the same, man, to be honest."

At this point, Twitch chatters reported that Donald Trump had reactivated his X/Twitter account for the first time in two years. The One True King (OTK) co-founder was taken aback and burst out laughing after seeing the image posted on Trump's official social media handle.

Timestamp: 00:05:05

He continued the discussion, stating:

"'He tweeted for the first time in two years.' Yep. 'I wonder what's going to happen.' 'Apparently, his team wants to look defiant.' I mean, he does. You know? 'He listed himself as six-foot-three, 215 pounds.' I don't know. He seems like a pretty big dude. Like, I would believe that. I'm not sure. Yeah, I have no idea."

According to Asmongold, Trump appeared "thinner" than before in the mugshot:

"He does look thinner than he did, like, I don't know, like, maybe five years ago. I think he looks thinner. 'More like 265 (pounds).' I would say, like - if I had to guess, I'd say he's probably like 240 (to) 250 (pounds), you know? Something like that. But, who knows?"

Fans react to the streamer's take

The streamer's response to Donald Trump's mugshot drew over 455 comments in less than an hour. Here's what the online community had to say:

Online community on YouTube discussing the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is a renowned Twitch personality best known for playing a variety of MMORPGs on his channel. He joined the Amazon-owned platform in November 2011, and his main channel currently boasts 3,430,739 followers.