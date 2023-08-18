"YouTube actually factored in that it was an accident" - MoistCr1TiKaL responds to IShowSpeed not getting banned after flashing his privates

Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has shared his thoughts on the recent viral incident involving Darren "IShowSpeed." For context, on August 17, 2023, the latter shocked the internet when he accidentally flashed his privates during the Five Nights at Freddy's livestream. Even though the 18-year-old immediately deleted his broadcast, numerous clips were shared on social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit.

Netizens began to speculate whether IShowSpeed would be banned as a result of this incident. Later that day, reports confirmed that the Ohio native would not be barred from the platform for violating the nudity guidelines.

In response, MoistCr1TiKaL stated that in his 17-year career, he has never seen YouTube take such swift action in a situation like this. He added:

"They (YouTube) stated that - while it was a violation of their policy, the fact that Speed removed the broadcast and everything associated with it means that he was in the clear. Which, to me, makes me think that YouTube actually factored in that it was an accident. I highly doubt he wanted to become known as, 'IShowMeat,' as a result from all this. I don't think it was a premediated c*ck jumpscare."

MoistCr1TiKaL explains why he doesn't believe IShowSpeed exposed himself on purpose

MoistCr1TiKaL's video titled, YouTube Responded to IShowSpeed Situation, continued with him stating that he did not believe Darren's shenanigans of flashing his privates were premeditated. He elaborated:

"IShowSpeed's main audience is on the younger side of things. There's a lot of kids that watch him. Plus, he was streaming Five Nights at Freddy's, which is a horror franchise that has a very large audience with younger viewers. So, I really don't think the argument of - this potentially being on purpose for the sake of attention and publicity - is a strong argument. Like, I don't think there's any world where Speed actually planned to expose himself in front of this audience playing this game."

The streamer went on to say that if IShowSpeed had planned to expose himself to his audience, he would face harsher consequences than being banned from YouTube:

"Because if he did, that would be the stupidest idea ever and he would probably be looking at a much more serious case than just a potential strike on YouTube. So, I highly doubt that this was a scheme. I really don't think that this idea crossed his mind for content, like, 'I'm going to throw my meat at the webcam and it's going to generate all kinds of headlines.' Like, I just really don't think that was the case."

Timestamp: 02:10

MoistCr1TiKaL was also surprised that IShowSpeed's channel did not receive a strike in the aftermath of the viral incident:

"Overall, I'm pretty surprised that it didn't even result in a strike. YouTube's not exactly a platform that's known for its leniency when it comes to rules. They'd never take context and consideration when it comes to anything with their policies. They've always shown themselves to be cut-throat, no mercy, and won't even listen to your side of the situation."

The 29-year-old added:

"So, I was stunned to see that this resulted in them just being like, 'Hey, you know, it happens. Carry on.'"

Fans react to MoistCr1TiKaL's take on the IShowSpeed situation

MoistCr1TiKaL's thoughts on YouTube not banning Darren drew over 7,690 comments in just a few hours. Here's what netizens had to say:

Fans discussing MoistCr1TiKaL's take (Image via penguinz0/YouTube)

One viewer lauded MoistCr1TiKaL for not "blowing the incident out of proportion." Meanwhile, another community member wondered if IShowSpeed had not been banned from YouTube because he is one of the platform's most prominent content creators.