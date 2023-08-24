"Bill Clinton is a playable character" - Asmongold elated at Hidetaka Miyazaki seemingly confirming Elden Ring sequel

During a livestream on August 23, 2023, Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" shared his thoughts on the news surrounding Hidetaka Miyazaki seemingly confirming the existence of the Elden Ring sequel. For context, some Redditors discovered a fascinating detail in the Elden Ring Books of Knowledge, Volume 2. In it, the president of FromSoftware stated that clarifications regarding "some bits" of the lore are being "saved for future games."

Here's an excerpt from the book:

"Some Lore Bit clarifications and reveals are being saved for future games."

In response to this viral news, Asmongold speculated that Miyazaki's words may have been mistranslated, and the aforementioned phrase may have alluded to the upcoming DLC - Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

He was, however, elated and expressed optimism for the game's sequel. Zack jokingly added:

"Yeah, Bill Clinton is a playable character in Elden Ring 2. Base game."

Asmongold weighs in on Hidetaka Miyazaki seemingly confirming the Elden Ring sequel

The conversation started at the five-hour mark of the livestream when Asmongold came across a tweet by Twitter user @NextGenPlayer discussing Hidetaka Miyazaki seemingly confirming the Elden Ring sequel:

After going through the news and reading what the online community had to say about it, the Twitch star remarked:

"So, here is what I think this means. Okay? I think this means that it was probably translated wrong and he was talking about the DLC. That's what I think probably means."

Asmongold then expressed optimism at "Elden Ring 2" coming to fruition and stated:

"Now, what do I hope it means? It means they're making Elden Ring 2, guys! It's confirmed! That's right. You thought Elden Ring was good? Well, guess what? Elden Ring 2 is going to be the same thing, but more of it! And, there's going to be, like, new stuff. Maybe, in Elden Ring 2, you can build stuff with different things and put it together. And, like, make a boat or something crazy like that."

Timestamp: 05:49:25

A few moments later, the co-founder of One True King (OTK) claimed the FromSoftware-developed open-world title was among his "top-ten greatest games of all time":

"Elden Ring RTS mode.' I mean, listen - if they made a new Elden Ring game every few years, I'd be pretty f**king happy. Okay? Like, I really enjoyed the game. It's, in my opinion, one of the top games of all time. Like, it is in my top-ten greatest games of all time."

Fans react to Asmongold's take

The YouTube comments section featured over 433 comments.

One viewer stated that Elden Ring's world had an "insane potential" and hoped to see more of it. However, another community member believed Miyazaki was referring to the DLC rather than the game's sequel.