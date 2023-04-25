During a livestream on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" shared his thoughts on controversial YouTuber Quantum TV's arrest. Asmongold came across the news while browsing through his official subreddit and joked that the latter was imprisoned because he was bad at Elden Ring. However, he soon clarified that Quantum TV was imprisoned on domestic violence charges.

Asmongold went on to say that the contentious creator was someone who would never stop "shooting themselves in the foot."

The content creator remarked:

"Didn't I tell you guys that, with Quantum, this would not be the last we hear of Quantum TV? That a person like this never stops shooting themselves in the foot. I said this! Because a person like this is an a*shole on the loose."

Asmongold says Quantum TV should've gotten de-platformed following his massive feud with The Act Man

The conversation continued with Asmongold saying that Quantum TV should have gotten "completely de-platformed" in the aftermath of his massive controversy with The Act Man:

"The worst thing that can happen to an a*shole like this is for them to get their way. And the reality is that Quantum should've been completely de-platformed, right? Like, I mean, he's literally... doxing and promoting violence. I mean, like, if that doesn't get you off the platform, what the hell does?!"

The One True King (OTK) co-founder claimed that the controversial personality was "off the rocker." He elaborated:

"And, like... this dude was off the f**king rocker! Like, you've got to keep in mind. I know, obviously, you know, people might have forgotten about this whole situation. But I didn't! So, Quantum literally said that there needed to be more shooters. Like, the guy that shot up a gay nightclub because he didn't like gay people."

Timestamp: 00:19:10

Asmongold then brought up Quantum TV's feud with The Act Man, during which the former called the latter's mother and threatened her with legal action:

"After that, this dude has the audacity to call up Act Man's mom! He found Act Man's mom's phone number, and he's trying to threaten her with some sort of legal repercussions because her son made a mean YouTube video about him."

Asmongold also shared his opinion on domestic violence charges, calling it "extremely complex":

"The reality with a lot of domestic violence situations is that they are extremely complex. I've heard of these a million f**king times. I don't know if he's guilty or not. Just because somebody gets arrested for something or charged with something doesn't mean that they necessarily get convicted of it. Doesnt mean they necessarily did it. I have no idea."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Asmongold's take on the debacle went viral, as his video attracted over 125k views and 630 comments. Here's a snapshot of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section share their thoughts on the streamer's take (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

According to records shared on social media platforms such as Twitter, Quantum TV was arrested after allegedly physically harming a woman and preventing her from contacting law enforcement. His bail was set at $500.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes