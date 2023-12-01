WoW Classic Season of Discovery: All known Shaman Runes and where to find them

WoW Classic Season of Discovery gives Shaman players the power they’ve always wanted: the ability to tank. It’s something that players have asked for since the very beginning. It was strange to be able to one-hand weapon/shield, and not have the ability to tank in battles. While it will require some setup and there’s no guarantee of their strength at this phase in the game, it will become possible in Phase 1.

However, not all of these abilities have been located yet. We’ll come back and update this as we uncover more information on Shaman Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Each faction may also have specific ways to unlock these abilities, and we’ll give as much information as is available.

All Shaman Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery and where to locate them

1) Dual Wield Specialization

“Increases your chance to hit with both spells and melee attacks by 5% while dual wielding and your Stormstrike ability now hits with both weapons while dual wielding.”

Tauren: Lower Rise of Thunder Bluff, look for the Bag Vendor. Behind them, there’s a Tauren Rogue. Complete the three required quests, and you’ll gain this Rune.

2) Shield Mastery

“Each time you Block, you regenerate mana equal to 8% of your maximum mana and you gain Armor equal to 30% of your shield’s armor value, stacking up to 5 times. You also always gain 10% increased chance to Block and 15% increased Block Value.”

If you plan on tanking as a Shaman in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you will undoubtedly need this Rune. Thankfully, it’s unlocked early and is worth going out of your way for.

Tauren: Look for the glowing totem at the Mulgore Border, near the Barrens. Kill 10 nearby enemies with Lightning Bolt to receive this Rune.

Tauren: Look for the glowing totem at the Mulgore Border, near the Barrens. Kill 10 nearby enemies with Lightning Bolt to receive this Rune.

Orc/Troll: The glowing totem they seek is at (52.07, 62.5, or 51.7, 56.4) in Durotar. Kill 10 nearby enemies with Lightning Bolt.

3) Overload

“Gives your Lightning Bolt, Chain LIghtning, Chain Heal, Healing Wave, and Lava Burst spells a 33% chance to cast a second, similar spell on the same target at no additional cost that causes half damage or healing and no threat.”

Overload is quite a powerful spell when it comes to Shaman Rune options in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. It has a 33% proc chance, so it’s likely to trigger frequently enough to be worth it.

Troll/Orc/Tauren: Complete the Level 2 quest from your Shaman Trainer (Icons of Power for Trolls).

4) Ancestral Guidance

“For the next 10s, 25% of your damage is converted to healing on up to 3 nearby party members and 100% of your healing is converted to damag eon your most recent Flame Shock target.”

Orc/Troll: There is a tree in the valley of centaurs that has an adventurer NPC corpse under it. Channel into this corpse to gain the rune.

Orc/Troll: There is a tree in the valley of centaurs that has an adventurer NPC corpse under it. Channel into this corpse to gain the rune.

Tauren: In Mulgore, head to an overlook at (60, 33). It requires going through the Venture Co. Mine, though. Interact with the corpse to begin a ritual; click the portal at the end.

5) Way of Earth

“While Rockbiter Weapon is active on your mainhand weapon, you deal 50% increased threat, gain 30% increased health, take 10% reduced damage, gain 6% reduced chance to be critically hit by melee attacks, and Earth Shock taunts targets to attack you and has a separate cooldown from other Shock spells but has its range reduced to melee range.”

Way of Earth is another incredibly important rune for Shamans if they wish to take on their new tanking role. Thankfully, it’s in a fairly easy-to-reach location for all members of the Horde.

Horde: Dropped by Rot Hide Mystic in Silverpine Forest.

6) Water Shield

“The caster is surrounded by 3 globes of water, granting 1% of your maximum mana per 5s. When a spell, melee or ranged attack hits the caster, 4% of maximum mana is restored to the caster. This expands one water globe. Only one globe will activate every few seconds. Lasts 10m. Only one Elemental Shield can be active on the Shaman at any one time.”

Horde: Found by looting Kolkar’s Booty chests around the Barrens.

7) Lava Lash

“You charge your off-hand weapon with lava, instantly dealing 100% off-hand Weapon damage. Damage is increased by 20% if your off-hand weapon is enchanted with Flametongue.”

Tauren: Lower Rise of Thunder Bluff, seek the Bag Vendor. Complete three quests for them, and you’ll receive the Rune.

8) Molten Blast

“Blast up to 3 enemies in a cone in front of you for Fire damage. This ability generates a high amount of threat. Flame Shock periodic damage has a 10% chance to reset the cooldown on Molten Blast.”

Another amazing tank ability, this Shaman power lets them deliver a huge blast of threat and damage in a cone while playing WoW Classic Season of Discovery. It’s also a fairly simple one to unlock.

Tauren: Artifact Storage at the Bael’Dun Digsite, west of Thunder Bluff. Defeat nearby Dwarves for the Artifact Storage Key.

Tauren: Artifact Storage at the Bael'Dun Digsite, west of Thunder Bluff. Defeat nearby Dwarves for the Artifact Storage Key.

Orc/Troll: Head east of Razor Hill and look for a crab trapped inside ice. It's found in a small hut. Use fire spells to stack five debuffs on it, and then you can loot the Rune.

9) Healing Rain

“Selects the area 15y around target player and heals all of that player’s party members within that area every second.”

Information coming soon.

10) Earth Shield

“Protects the target with an earthen shield, reducing casting or channeling time lost when damaged by 30% and causing attacks to heal the shielded target for 100. This effect can only occur every few seconds. 3 charges. Lasts 10m. Earth Shield can only be placed on one target at a time and only one Elemental shield can be active on a target at a time.”

Information coming soon.

11) Shamanistic Rage

“Reduces all damage you take by 20% and you regenerate mana every second for 15s. Mana regenerated per second is equal to 15% of your Attack Power, 10% of your spell power, or 6% of your healing power, whichever value is greatest. Your party and raid members within 40y will also receive 10% of the mana you receive this way.”

Information coming soon.

12) Lava Burst

“You hurl molten lava at the target, dealing Fire damage. If your Flame Shock is on the target, Lava Burst will deal a critical strike.”

Information coming soon.

