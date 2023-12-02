WoW Classic Season of Discovery: All known Priest Runes and where to find them

WoW Classic Season of Discovery’s Priest was already an amazing healer. These Runes will help all specs, but in particular, Shadow Priest. The Shadow Specialization felt kind of mediocre in vanilla, but at level 25, they will be armed with plenty of powerful abilities to survive the upcoming Blackfathom Deeps raid. However, there are still several new powers that have not been uncovered by players.

As we spend more time delving deep into WoW Classic Season of Discovery, we will update this with any additional Priest Runes and where exactly you can find them in World of Warcraft.

Quite a few familiar, modern abilities are coming to the classic Priest.

Priest Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, and where to locate them

1) Void Plague

“Afflicts the target with a disease that causes Shadow damage over 18s.”

All races are looking for Memory of a Dark Purpose in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Below are the places this item drops for all would-be Shadow Priests.

Human: Elwynn Forest’s Goldtooth.

Dwarf: Leper Gnome outside of Gnomerregan. Can also be looted in a cache near Gibblewilt.

Night Elf: Furbolg Cave Ban'ethil Barrow Den, down in the bottom, where you get the last of the four boxes for your quest.

Undead: In western Tirisfal Glades (25, 48) , defeat Gillgar.

In western Tirisfal Glades , defeat Gillgar. Troll: Kul Tiras Sailors and Kul Tiras Marines in Durotar drop the item.

2) Twisted Faith

“Mind Flay and Mind Blast deal 20% increased damage to targets afflicted with your Shadow Word: Pain.”

Requires the item Memory of a Devout Champion, which drops in different places for each race of Priest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Human: Undying Laborer Elite in Westfall (Gold Coast Quarry). Defeat with Holy Damage.

Undying Laborer Elite in Westfall (Gold Coast Quarry). Defeat with Holy Damage. Dwarf: Loch Modan’s Kobold cave. Defeat them until you receive an Offering Coin. Head to the well (first left inside the cave) and throw the coin down.

Loch Modan’s Kobold cave. Defeat them until you receive an Offering Coin. Head to the well (first left inside the cave) and throw the coin down. Night Elf: NE Darkshore, kill nagas until you receive Shatterspear Offering. Drop down the pit of the Ruins of Mathystra and use the offering on a statue underwater.

NE Darkshore, kill nagas until you receive Shatterspear Offering. Drop down the pit of the Ruins of Mathystra and use the offering on a statue underwater. Undead: In Spiverpine Forest (60, 74) , defeat Wailing Spirit to receive the item.

In Spiverpine Forest , defeat Wailing Spirit to receive the item. Troll: In the Barrens, defeat Razormane mobs to receive Helping Hand item. Use Resurrection on someone to make the hand open and grant you the Rune.

3) Shared Pain

“Your Shadow Word: Pain now also afflicts up to 2 additional nearby targets within 15y.”

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Priests are definitely going to want this to make certain they can DPS groups of foes more efficiently. Requires Memory of an Imprisoned Savior item. Undead Mages are also going to be nearby for the Tirisfal Farmer, as Living Flame unlocks nearby.

Human: Fargodeep/Jasperlode Mine Kobold Miners drop this.

Fargodeep/Jasperlode Mine Kobold Miners drop this. Dwarf: Defeat Captain Beld in Dun Morogh.

Defeat Captain Beld in Dun Morogh. Night Elf: Defeat Lord Melenas in Dolanaar, in a cave.

Defeat Lord Melenas in Dolanaar, in a cave. Undead: Tirisfal Farmer drops this.

Tirisfal Farmer drops this. Troll: Makasgar and Gazz’uz in Durotar both drop this.

4) Homunculi

“Break off splinters of your soul to animate 3 miniature copies of yourself that attempt to attack your current target with a mace, sword, and axe, reducing the attack speed, attack power, and armor respectively of any target they hit.”

Requires the Prophecy of a Desecrated Citadel item. Interestingly enough, you can farm Shared Pain around the same time, as the Solliden Farmstead is next to this area.

Human: Defias enemies on Stonecairn Lake Island.

Defias enemies on Stonecairn Lake Island. Dwarf: Frostmane Seer and Frostmane Shadowcaster at Shimmer Ridge drop this.

Frostmane Seer and Frostmane Shadowcaster at Shimmer Ridge drop this. Night Elf: Fel Rock Cave’s Rascal Sprite drops it.

Fel Rock Cave’s Rascal Sprite drops it. Undead: Scarlet Warrior and Scarlet Missionary near Solliden Farmstead drop this.

Scarlet Warrior and Scarlet Missionary near Solliden Farmstead drop this. Troll: Voodoo Trolls near Zalazane drop this item.

5) Prayer of Mending

“Places a spell on the target that heals them the next time they take damage or receive healing. When the heal occurs, Prayer of Mending jumps to a party or raid member within 20y. Jumps up to 5 times and lasts 30s after each jump. This spell can only be placed on one target at a time.”

Note: Requires another healer of any class to help with a ritual. Will require Adventurer's Remains or Adventurer's Spirit, depending on what race/zone you’re in for this WoW Classic Season of Discovery mission.

Human: East of a hill in southern Elwynn Forest (52, 84.5)

East of a hill in southern Elwynn Forest Dwarf: Grizzled Den (43.0, 49.6)

Grizzled Den Night Elf: Near the Oracle Glade (33.6, 33.5)

Near the Oracle Glade Troll: South of the Valley of Trials (48.0, 79.6)

6) Penance

“Launches a volley of holy light at the target, causing Holy damage to an enemy or healing to an ally, instantly and every 1s for 2s.”

All races: Unlock Memory of a Troubled Acolyte by completing Level 2 quest from class trainer.

7) Shadow Word: Death

“A word of dark binding that inflicts Shadow damage to the target. If the target is not killed by Shadow Word: Death, the caster takes damage equal to the damage inflicted upon the target.”

Requires obtaining the Prophecy of a King’s Demise item. To learn the Rune, you need to have two different Meditation buffs on at once.

Human: Westfall’s Leprithus drops it.

Westfall’s Leprithus drops it. Dwarf: Loch Modan’s Mo’grosh Enforcer needs to be defeated.

Loch Modan’s Mo’grosh Enforcer needs to be defeated. Night Elf: While near the Darkshore docks (30.5, 47.5) , interact with a glowing orb on a tiny island.

While near the Darkshore docks , interact with a glowing orb on a tiny island. Undead: Near Thule Ravenclaw, in the top tower of Fenris Isle in Silverpine Forest, loot the scroll to gain the item.

Near Thule Ravenclaw, in the top tower of Fenris Isle in Silverpine Forest, loot the scroll to gain the item. Troll: West of Ratchet in the Barrens (57.4, 37.8), and dispel the Desert Mirage. It will die and drop the Rune.

8) Serendipity

“Healing with Flash Heal reduces the cast time of your next Lesser Heal, Heal, Greater Heal, or Prayer of Healing by 20% for 20s, stacking up to 3 times.”

Information coming soon.

9) Strength of Soul

“Lesser Heal, Heal, Greater Heal, and Flash Heal reduce the remaining duration of Weakened Soul on targets they heal by 4s. In addition, targets of your Power WOrd: Shield will gain Rage from taking damage despite the damage being absorbed, and Righteous Fury will trigger from damage absorbed by your Power Word: Shield as if it were a heal.”

Note: You need to have two different Meditation buffs active at once to learn this spell.

All races: Gain Primal Insight from the Thistlefur mobs in Ashenvale. Climb the tree at (38, 29), past the cave entrance. Use the item near the Dreamcatcher.

10) Power Word: Barrier

“Summons a holy barrier to protect all party members at the target location for 10s, reducing all damage taken by 25% and preventing damage from delaying and spellcasting.”

Alliance: Loot Prophecy of a City Enthralled from the Orc Elites in Redride Mountains Stonewatch. You must have two different Meditation buffs active at once.

11) Mind Sear

“Causes an explosion of shadow magic around the enemy target, causing Shadow damage every 1s for 5s to all enemies within 10y around the target.”

Information coming soon.

12) Circle of Healing

“Heals all of target player’s party members within 40y of target player.”

All races: Defeat Defias Night Runners and Defias Enchanters in Duskwood. Bring it to (90, 30) in NE Darkshire. Be careful, as there are high-level foes nearby. You also need two different Meditation buffs to be active at once.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery’s Priest has a wealth of useful abilities. Priests, in particular, are among the best healers in the game’s current iteration. If you want to reliably heal in World of Warcraft, this class is worth picking up.