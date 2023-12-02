WoW Classic Season of Discovery: All known Paladin Runes and where to find them

Many classes received fun Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, but few gained as many powerful options as the Paladin. Several of the classes’ most potent abilities - that the class needed right from the outset - are going to be available. Unfortunately, not all 12 of the known Runes have been uncovered. As more secrets become uncovered, we’ll update this accordingly.

All three specializations of Paladin receive powerful new Runes and will surely do a lot to make a mediocre class really stand out. WoW Classic Season of Discovery still has plenty of time to go, so there will no doubt be other interesting secrets to uncover.

All Paladin Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery and where they’re found

1) Seal of Martyrdom

“Fills you with holy spirit for 30s, causing each of your melee attacks to deal 30% weapon damage to your target, but you lose health equal to 10% of the damage inflicted. While this seal is active, your party and raid members within 40y each gain mana equal to 10% of damage you take from this seal. Unleashing this Seal’s energy will judge an enemy, instantly causing 70% weapon damage at the cost of health equal to 10% of the damage inflicted.”

Personally, I’ve never been big on a melee class sacrificing health to deal more damage, but other, braver Paladin players might disagree in WoW Classic. However, you can unlock it if you wish to.

Human: Speak to an NPC in Stormwind Cathedral. Pick up the note in the Cathedral Catacombs next. There’s an island between Westfall and Elwynn Forest, where a lady waits. Defeat her for the Rune.

2) Horn of Lordaeron

“The Paladin blows the Horn of Lordaeron, which increases the total Strength and Agility of all party members within 30 yards by 6. Lasts 2m. Exclusive with Blessing of Might.”

Human: Defeat undead foes in Westfall until you receive Libram of Blessings. Equip and give Blessings to 5 different players in order to gain the Rune.

Defeat undead foes in Westfall until you receive Libram of Blessings. Equip and give Blessings to 5 different players in order to gain the Rune. Dwarf: Loch Modan’s Tavern has a room downstairs with a book. Grab the Libram on the table, accept the quest, and buff five different players.

3) Aegis

“Increases your block value by 30% damaging melee and ranged attacks against you have a 10% chance to increase your chance to block by 30%. Lasts 10s or 5 blocks. Effect not cumulative with Redoubt. (Proc chance 10%)

Human: Requires Level 8 (train Purify spell). Use Purify at the Paladin, at the end of Jasperlode Mines. This is a new section and has spiders.

Requires Level 8 (train Purify spell). Use Purify at the Paladin, at the end of Jasperlode Mines. This is a new section and has spiders. Dwarf: Requires level 8 (train Purify spell). West of Dun Morogh, at the gates of Gnomeregan, look for an NPC named Wounded Adventurer. Purify and then speak to them.

4) Inspiration Exemplar

“Your inspiring presence periodically dispels Fear and Sleep effects on nearby party members.”

This might be a fun skill in the open-zone PVP that will be waiting on level 25 players in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. With how many Shadow Priests and Warlocks will try to fear players, this could be vital to success.

Human: Requires a Paladin or Priest in the party. East of the hill east of Jerod’s Landing. Interact with the Adventurer’s Remains on the ground and get party members to summon a portal. Defeat the mob and gain the Rune.

Requires a Paladin or Priest in the party. East of the hill east of Jerod’s Landing. Interact with the Adventurer’s Remains on the ground and get party members to summon a portal. Defeat the mob and gain the Rune. Dwarf: Requires a Paladin or Priest in the party. In the Wendigo cave west of Kharanos, interact with the Adventurer’s Remains. Need a Priest/Paladin to interact and help summon. Defeat the mob and loot the Rune.

5) Rebuke

“Interrupts spellcasting and prevents any spell in that school from being cast for 2s.”

Note: Only the player who gains the final blow receives the Rune, so it’s not advised to do this in a group while playing WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Alliance: In the Park in Stormwind, speak to the Bartender. She will complain about a local drunkard near the entrance. Defeat them in combat and gain the Rune from the Bartender.

6) Crusader Strike

“An instant strike that causes 75% weapon damage and regenerates 2% of your Maximum mana.”

Human: Requires Level 4 (train Judgment). Accept a quest to recover a stolen Libram from the Elwynn Forest Defias Bandits. Recommended to do this while also farming the Red Bandanas. Find the Libram, equip it, and then Judge 10 enemies, and then use the Libram to unlock Crusader Strike.

7) Hand of Reckoning

“Taunts the target to attack you, but has no effect is the target is already attacking you.

“While you know this ability, the threat bonus from Righteous Fury is increased to 80% and Righteous Fury causes you to gain mana when healed by others equal to 25% of the amount healed. Additionally, while Righteous Fury is active, damage which takes you below 35% health is reduced by 20%. Righteous Fury will remain active until canceled.”

Alliance: Head to Loch Modan’s Stonesplinter Valley. Head into the cave to find a Sunken Reliquary. Loot the Libram of Justice, activate it, and kill 10 enemies while they’re stunned by Hammer of Justice to receive the Rune.

8) Divine Storm

“An instant weapon attack that causes 110% of weapon damage to up to 4 enemies within 8y. The Divine STorm heals up to 3 party or raid members totalling 25% of the damage caused.

Information coming soon.

9) Divine Sacrifice

“30% of all damage taken by party members within 30y is redirected to the Paladin for 10s. Damage which reduces the Paladin below 20% health will break the effect and grant the paladin 10% increased damage and healing done for 10s. Divine Sacrifice cannot be used while you are under the effects of Blessing of Protection, Divine Shield, or Divine Protection, and prevents you from being targeted by those abilities while it is active.”

Information coming soon.

10) Avenger’s Shield

“Hurls a holy shield at the enemy, dealing Holy damage, Dazing them and then jumping to additional nearby enemies. Affects 3 total targets. Lasts 10s.”

Alliance: In Redridge Mountains, in the Northern Blackrock Orc cave, defeat the Rare Spawn that appears there.

11) Exorcist

“Exorcism can now be cast on any target and has 100% increased critical strike chance against Undead and Demons.”

Alliance: Libram of Banishment drops from Worgen in the region. Use Turn Undead on five enemies, and then defeat them with Exorcism. You will gain the Rune after completing this task.

12) Beacon of Light

“The target becomes a Beacon of Light to all members of your party or raid within a 40y radius. Any heals you cast on party or raid members will also heal the Beacon for 100% of the amount healed. Only one target can be the Beacon of Light at a time. Lasts 1m.”

Information coming soon.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery has only just begun, and there’s a lot to be excited about. We’ve covered most of the Warcraft classes, including the flexible Druid for both Alliance and the Horde.