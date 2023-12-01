WoW Classic Season of Discovery: All known Warlock Runes and where to find them

WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery has begun, and many Warlock Runes have been uncovered. There are, at this time, 12 known potential spells the demon summoners will have access to. Unfortunately, all the locations have not been found yet. With that in mind, we’re going to come back and update this as more and more of these powers are revealed. The only way that will happen is by players exploring since many of these are cryptic and hidden.

The Warlock Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery promise to be very interesting, converting the ranged spellcaster class into a powerful melee tank if they wish to. Here’s what we know so far about Warlocks in World of Warcraft.

All known WoW Classic Season of Discovery Runes for Warlock

1) Master Channeler

“Your Drain life is no longer channeled, lasts 15s with a 15s cooldown, costs 100% more mana, and heals you for 50% more each time it deals damage.”

Dwarf/Gnome: Buy Maleovolent Pie from Greishan Ironstove (27.3, 61.9) in Loch Modan. Eat it, and he grants the Rune.

Buy Maleovolent Pie from Greishan Ironstove (27.3, 61.9) in Loch Modan. Eat it, and he grants the Rune. Others: Presently unknown.

2) Soul Siphon

“Increases the amount drained by your Drain Life and Drain Soul Spells by an additional 6% for each of your Warlock Shadow effects afflicting the target, up to a maximum of 18% additional effect.”

Humans: Drain a critter with Drain Soul to attain Innocent Shard . Drain Hogger to attain Wanted Shard . Trade both to Damien Kane in Goldshire Inn’s Basement.

Drain a critter with Drain Soul to attain . Drain Hogger to attain . Trade both to Damien Kane in Goldshire Inn’s Basement. Orc/Troll: Drain a critter with Drain Soul to attain Innocent Shard. Drain Gazz’uz to obtain Wanted Shard. Trade both to Darmak Bloodhowl in Razor Hill.

Drain a critter with Drain Soul to attain Innocent Shard. Drain Gazz’uz to obtain Wanted Shard. Trade both to Darmak Bloodhowl in Razor Hill. Undead: Drain a critter with Drain Soul to obtain Pure Shard. Drain Maggot Eye to obtain Wanted Shard. Trade both to Denton Bleakway in Undercity.

Drain a critter with Drain Soul to obtain Pure Shard. Drain Maggot Eye to obtain Wanted Shard. Trade both to Denton Bleakway in Undercity. Gnome: Drain a critter with Drain Soul to attain Pure Shard. Drain [unknown] to attain Wanted Shards. Trade both to Gaklik Voidtwist in Kharanos.

3) Demonic Tactics

“Increases the melee and spell critical strike chance of you and your pet by 10%.”

Humans: Head to Jasperlode Mines (56.8, 57.0) and loot the Dead Acolyte. Use the Powerless Artifact to gain Blood Offering. Get to Gakin the Darkbinder within 10m in Stormwind. He’ll grant you the Rune.

Head to Jasperlode Mines (56.8, 57.0) and loot the Dead Acolyte. Use the Powerless Artifact to gain Blood Offering. Get to Gakin the Darkbinder within 10m in Stormwind. He’ll grant you the Rune. Undead: Near Scarlet Monastery (76.6, 44.4), loot the Dead Acolyte. Take the Powerless Artifact to Brill’s Warlock Trainer, then back to the Dead Acolyte. Use the Powerless Artifact to gain Blood Offering. Reach Carendin Halgar in Undercity within 10m to receive the Rune.

4) Demonic Grace

“Surge with Fel Energy, increasing your pet’s and your own dodge chance by 30% and your chance to critically strike with all attacks by 30%. Lasts 6s.”

It’s currently unknown whether a player has to stick to their race unlock for abilities like Demonic Grace during WoW Classic: Season of Discovery. We saw lots of players of non-Undead race in the Undead starting area, so it’s certainly a possibility.

Note: Losing the tag on the summoning mob means you’ll have to re-farm the materials and try again.

Undead: Attain Ominous Tome (Darkeye Bonecaster, around 48.6, 34.0). Also need Gnoll Blood (Gnolls in Garren’s Haunt) and a Wolf Jawbone (dropped by Tirisfal Glades’ Darkhounds). Head to the summoning circle in Undercity Sewers. Summon the demon and defeat it with dots, fear, Haunt, whatever you have.

Attain Ominous Tome (Darkeye Bonecaster, around 48.6, 34.0). Also need Gnoll Blood (Gnolls in Garren’s Haunt) and a Wolf Jawbone (dropped by Tirisfal Glades’ Darkhounds). Head to the summoning circle in Undercity Sewers. Summon the demon and defeat it with dots, fear, Haunt, whatever you have. Gnome: Defeat Frostmane Shadowcaster in Troll caves near Brewnall Village for Ominous Tome. Also need Wendigo Blood (nearby Wendigo mobs) and a Wolf Jawbone (nearby Wolf mobs, Coldridge Valley). Head to Shimmer Ridge and defeat the demon.

Defeat Frostmane Shadowcaster in Troll caves near Brewnall Village for Ominous Tome. Also need Wendigo Blood (nearby Wendigo mobs) and a Wolf Jawbone (nearby Wolf mobs, Coldridge Valley). Head to Shimmer Ridge and defeat the demon. Orc/Troll: Defeat the Echo Isles Voodoo Trolls for Ominous Tome. Also, need Makura Leg (nearby Makura Mobs) and a Kul Tiran Skull (Tiragarde Keep’s Kul Tiran mobs). Head to Zalazane and use his summoning circle to fetch and slay the demon.

Defeat the Echo Isles Voodoo Trolls for Ominous Tome. Also, need Makura Leg (nearby Makura Mobs) and a Kul Tiran Skull (Tiragarde Keep’s Kul Tiran mobs). Head to Zalazane and use his summoning circle to fetch and slay the demon. Human: Kobolds in Gasperlode Mine drop the Ominous Tome. Gnoll Blood (local mobs) and Wolf Jawbone (Prowler and Wolf mobs in the forest) are also required. Go to The Slaughtered Lamb Inn in Stormwind’s Mage Quarter to summon the demon. Defeat it for the Rune.

5) Shadow Bolt Volley

“Your Shadow Bolt now strikes up to 5 targets within a chain distance of 10y, but for 20% reduced damage.”

All Alliance Races: Delmanis the Hated drops it during the Darkshore quest The Blackwood Corrupted .

Delmanis the Hated drops it during the Darkshore quest . Gnomes: Kill Demonic Remains with a Shadow Spell in Loch Modan at the (72, 69) ruins. Defeat the demon that arrives to acquire the Rune.

6) Chaos Bolt

“Sends a bolt of chaotic fire at the enemy, dealing Fire Damage. Chaos Bolt always hits, cannot be resisted, and its knowledge causes all your Fire spells to pierce through absorption effects. Chaos Bolt gains a high chance to be resisted when used against monsters 4 or more levels above you.”

Undead: In Tirisfal Glades, NW of the Lake (66.3, 40), you’ll find a Frozen Murloc. Use fire spells to break it free. The Murloc drops the rune.

In Tirisfal Glades, NW of the Lake (66.3, 40), you’ll find a Frozen Murloc. Use fire spells to break it free. The Murloc drops the rune. Orc/Troll: Find the Frozen Makura in Durotar (58.8, 45.6). Requires 2 Warlocks and their pets spamming Immolate until the ice breaks.

Find the Frozen Makura in Durotar (58.8, 45.6). Requires 2 Warlocks and their pets spamming Immolate until the ice breaks. Human: Find the Frozen Murloc in Elwynn Forest at Stonecairn Lake. Use 2 Warlocks and pets spamming Immolate until the ice breaks away.

Find the Frozen Murloc in Elwynn Forest at Stonecairn Lake. Use 2 Warlocks and pets spamming Immolate until the ice breaks away. Gnome: Find the Frozen Trogg at Golbolar Quarry, Dun Morogh. Two Warlocks and their pets casting Immolate unlocks this.

7) Haunt

“Unleash a ghostly soul on an enemy, dealing damage and increasing all Shadow damage over time you deal to that target by 20%. When the Haunt ends or is dispelled, you will be healed for all the damage it dealt to your target.”

Haunt is the first ability you unlock as a Warlock while getting started in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery. It’s going to be important, and useful throughout your adventures.

Orcs, Undead, Humans, Gnomes: Complete the level 2 quest your Warlock trainer gives you.

8) Lake of Fire

“Rain of Fire also leaves a Lake of Fire on the ground that increases all Fire damage you deal and your Demon pet deals toa affected enemies by 40% for 15s.”

Information coming soon.

9) Everlasting Affliction

“Drain Life, Drain So ul, Shadowbolt, Shadow Cleave, Searing Pain, Incinerate, and Haunt refresh the duration of your Corruption on the target back to its maximum duration.”

Information coming soon.

10) Incinerate

“Burn your enem;y for damage and increase all Fire damage you deal by 25% for the next 15s.”

Information coming soon.

11) Demonic Pact

“Your pet’s critical strikes apply the Demonic Pact effect to your party members for 45s. Demonic Pact increases spell damage and healing by 10% of your spell damage or Level/2, whichever is higher. Does not work on Subjugated Demons.”

Information coming soon.

12) Metamorphosis

“Transform into a Demon, increasing armor by 500%, reducing the chance you will be critically hit by 6%, increasing your threat by 50%, increasing mana gained from Life Tap by 100%, transforming the functionality of some of your abilities and granting some new ones. Searing Pain is now instant, Shadow Bolt becomes Shadow Cleave, Fear is replaced by Menace, Demon Charge and Demon Howl also unlocked.”

Metamorphosis is the power that allows Warlocks to become tanks in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. They will likely be among the most powerful tanks in this entire mode - for the time being, at least.

Information coming soon

Warlocks promise to hold a great deal of power now that WoW Classic: Season of Discovery has begun. There are many changes and features to be excited about, which you can find in this list.