WoW Classic Season of Discovery: All known Rogue Runes and where to find them

WoW Classic Season of Discovery brought a brand-new way to play Rogues thanks to these Runes. Now, the sneaky, stealthy, leather-based class can also tank. Built around evasion and dodging, this tank class will probably require more skill and experience than other tanking classes. However, we don't have knowledge of how to unlock all these Runes yet.

As WoW Classic Season of Discovery players unlock these Rogue Runes, we will keep this article updated. There will no doubt be plenty of other surprises throughout the lifetime of this seasonal content. Here’s what we know so far.

All Rogue Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery and where to locate them

1) Quick Draw

“Draw your ranged weapon and fire a quick shot at an enemy, causing normal ranged weapon damage and reducing the target’s movement speed by 50% for 6s. Awards 1 combo point. Quick Draw benefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or modify Sinister Strike.”

WoW Classic Season of Discovery’s Rogue class could easily use this Rune for a solid ranged pull. In addition to damage and threat as a tank, Quick Draw gives you a combo point to get started with.

Human: Loot/Pickpocket Treasure Map Fragments from Kobolds, Gnolls, Defias Bandits, and Murlocs. Use the map while at (89, 79).

Loot/Pickpocket Treasure Map Fragments from Kobolds, Gnolls, Defias Bandits, and Murlocs. Use the map while at Dwarf: Pickpocket Treasure Map Fragments from Troggs, Leper Gnomes, Trolls, and Dark Iron Spies to create the Dun Morogh Treasure Map.

Pickpocket Treasure Map Fragments from Troggs, Leper Gnomes, Trolls, and Dark Iron Spies to create the Dun Morogh Treasure Map. Night Elf: Loot/Pickpocket Treasure Map Fragments from Swamp Creatures, Harpies, and Furbolgs to create the Teldrassil Treasure Map. Combine the fragments to find the treasure in the hollow stump behind a building in Rutheran Village.

Loot/Pickpocket Treasure Map Fragments from Swamp Creatures, Harpies, and Furbolgs to create the Teldrassil Treasure Map. Combine the fragments to find the treasure in the hollow stump behind a building in Rutheran Village. Undead: Loot/Pickpocket Treasure Map Fragments from Rot Hide Gnolls (North of Brill), Murlocs (Northern Coast), Scarlet Crusade Humans in the West, and Human Farmers in the same area. Use these to create a Tirisfal Treasure Map for the treasure at (52.9, 54.0) .

Loot/Pickpocket Treasure Map Fragments from Rot Hide Gnolls (North of Brill), Murlocs (Northern Coast), Scarlet Crusade Humans in the West, and Human Farmers in the same area. Use these to create a Tirisfal Treasure Map for the treasure at . Orc/Troll: Pickpocket Treasure Map Fragments from Kul Tirans (Tirisgarde Keep), Burning Blade Cultists, Quilboar, and Trolls in Echo Isles. Create the Durotar Treasure Map for a treasure on the southernmost Echo Isle.

2) Slaughter from the Shadows

“Reduces the Energy cost of your Backstab and Ambush abilities by 20.”

Human: North of the Goldshire Inn, look for a house with crates you can climb nearby. Get on the roof and loot the chest.

North of the Goldshire Inn, look for a house with crates you can climb nearby. Get on the roof and loot the chest. Dwarf/Gnome: On top of the Kharanos Inn, there’s a treasure chest. Head around the left side and use the mountain to reach it.

On top of the Kharanos Inn, there’s a treasure chest. Head around the left side and use the mountain to reach it. Night Elf: Within Ban’ethil, defeat Furbolgs until you find a key. The chest itself randomly spawns around the Barrows.

Within Ban’ethil, defeat Furbolgs until you find a key. The chest itself randomly spawns around the Barrows. Undead: In the Agamand Family Crypt, there’s a chest. The Coffer Key can be found on nearby foes.

In the Agamand Family Crypt, there’s a chest. The Coffer Key can be found on nearby foes. Orc/Troll: Drygulch Ravine has a treasure chest to loot in Durotar.

3) Between the Eyes

“Ranged Finishing move that causes damage per combo point, increased by Attack Power and Stuns the target. Cooldown shared with Kidney Shot.”

Between the Eyes is going to see plenty of use as a combo finisher when enemies start running away. If you have enough combo points in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, it could act as an execute. We'll have to see how dangerous this move is.

Human: Stormwind Alley’s Cutthroat Alley. At the end of the alley, enter a house, and upstairs, there’s a chest next to the bed. Defeat the two level 10 enemies to get the Rune.

Stormwind Alley’s Cutthroat Alley. At the end of the alley, enter a house, and upstairs, there’s a chest next to the bed. Defeat the two level 10 enemies to get the Rune. Dwarf: In the Dusty Crate, which is near the Rogue trainer area in Ironforge’s Forlorn Cavern. This is found to the right of the stairs in a little alcove. Defeat the two level 10 enemies that spawn.

In the Dusty Crate, which is near the Rogue trainer area in Ironforge’s Forlorn Cavern. This is found to the right of the stairs in a little alcove. Defeat the two level 10 enemies that spawn. Night Elf: Killing and Pickpocketing Gnarlpine enemies in Teladrassil will drop a Gnarlpine Stash Key. Take it to (37.9, 82.5) to open the Gnarlpine Stash.

Killing and Pickpocketing Gnarlpine enemies in Teladrassil will drop a Gnarlpine Stash Key. Take it to to open the Gnarlpine Stash. Undead: Pickpocket/Kill Murlocs for the key to a chest. Head underwater (65.9, 25.6) near the Brill Murlocs for the chest itself.

4) Blade Dance

“Finishing move that increases your Parry Chance. Lasts longer and grants more Parry chance per combo point.”

Blade Dance sounds like it’s going to be an incredibly useful ability for Rogue Tanks going into WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Wrapping a fight up with this lets you head to the next pack with more Parry.

1 point: 14s, 6% Parry

2 points: 18s, 7% Parry

3 points: 22s, 8% Parry

4 points: 26s, 9% parry

5 points: 30s, 10% parry

Human: Pickpocket Defias in Westfall until you get an envelope. Head to the destination it directs you to, and use the key on a chest in this area.

Pickpocket Defias in Westfall until you get an envelope. Head to the destination it directs you to, and use the key on a chest in this area. Night Elf: Defeat Naga at Cliffspring River Cave until you get a key. A ledge awaits at the end of the cave with three enemies and a chest that holds the Rune.

Defeat Naga at Cliffspring River Cave until you get a key. A ledge awaits at the end of the cave with three enemies and a chest that holds the Rune. Orc/Troll: South of Ratchet, pickpocket Southsea Cannoneers to get Buccaneer’s Matchbox. Head to the wooded camp area next and find the gunpowder bucket (61.78, 45.80). Interact with it and then open the chest nearby.

5) Mutilate

“Instantly attacks with both weapons for 100% weapon damage plus additional with each weapon. Damage is increased by 20% against Poisoned targets. Awards 2 combo points.”

Mutiliate is going to be incredibly popular in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. The ability to generate two combo points, with extra damage on poisoned targets, sounds like it would be fantastic in many situations.

Human: Pickpocket Garrick Padfoot and take the note to Cutty (stealthed) on the south side of the wall, up the river from Crystal Lake.

Pickpocket Garrick Padfoot and take the note to Cutty (stealthed) on the south side of the wall, up the river from Crystal Lake. Dwarf/Gnome: In Dun Morogh, south of Helm’s Bed Lake, defeat Dark Iron Dwarves until you get Blackrat’s Note. Blackrat is stealthed at Misty Pine Refuge, near a boat by the frozen lake.

In Dun Morogh, south of Helm’s Bed Lake, defeat Dark Iron Dwarves until you get Blackrat’s Note. Blackrat is stealthed at Misty Pine Refuge, near a boat by the frozen lake. Night Elf: In a cave north of Dolanaar, defeat Lord Melenas for the Rune.

In a cave north of Dolanaar, defeat Lord Melenas for the Rune. Undead: Pickpocket Captain Perrine and bring the signet ring to Brill’s Town Hall. Create a forged document there and bring it to Jamie Nore.

Pickpocket Captain Perrine and bring the signet ring to Brill’s Town Hall. Create a forged document there and bring it to Jamie Nore. Orc/Troll: Pickpocket Burning Blade enemies above Razor Hill until you get a note. Take it to stealthed Troll, Ba’so in Durotar (51, 58).

6) Shadowstrike

“Teleport behind your target and strike, causing 150% weapon damage to the target. Must be stealthed. Awards 1 combo point.”

Human: Head to the vineyard in Northshire and look for a chest near the outhouses.

Head to the vineyard in Northshire and look for a chest near the outhouses. Orc/Troll: Complete Atop the Cliffs. Open the chest on the nearby cliffs, close to the Valley of Trials spawn point.

Complete Atop the Cliffs. Open the chest on the nearby cliffs, close to the Valley of Trials spawn point. Night Elf: Instead of going to the rooftop where the Rogue trainer is, go to the one above it. Inch off the roof, and you should see the Owl you need on a nearby platform. See the above video.

7) Saber Slash

“Viciously slash an enemy for 130% weapon damage and cause the target to bleed for damage every 2s for 12s, stacking up to 3 times. Awards 1 combo point. Saber Slash benefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or modify Sinister Strike.”

Alliance: Look for the hill behind the Sentinel Hill Inn. An Elite Defias Scout has the “Escape Plan” buff. Use Stealth to avoid them fleeing and use pickpocket.

Look for the hill behind the Sentinel Hill Inn. An Elite Defias Scout has the “Escape Plan” buff. Use Stealth to avoid them fleeing and use pickpocket. Horde (Barrens): Requires Lockpicking 80 in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Head to Northwatch Hold in the Barrens. Look for a stable on the left, with a chest on the roof. Head up and to the right, jumping down onto the wall behind the stable. You can use this to jump to the roof.

Requires Lockpicking 80 in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Head to Northwatch Hold in the Barrens. Look for a stable on the left, with a chest on the roof. Head up and to the right, jumping down onto the wall behind the stable. You can use this to jump to the roof. Horde (Silverpine Forest): While on the bridge to Shadowfang Keep, use Sprint to jump to a platform at (45.3, 67.3).

8) Deadly Brew

“Grants several improvements to your poisons. When you inflict any other poison on a target, you also afflict Deadly Poison. If your weapon does not have a poison applied, it has a chance to trigger Instant Poison as if it were applied. Deadly Poison and Instant Poison now gain increased damage from your Attack Power.”

There's nothing like getting some added buffs and benefits from using Poisons in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Players were already incentivized to do so, but this is even better.

All races: Upon reaching level 20 in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you’ll get a letter in the mail, “An Offer.” Head to Pyrewood Village in Silverpine Forest to complete this mission.

9) Just a Flesh Wound

“You take 20% reduced Physical damage while Blade Dance is active. Additionally, you have 6% reduced chance to be critically hit by melee attacks, the threat generated by all your actions is massively increased, and your Feint ability is replaced with Tease, which Taunts the target to attack you.”

Information on this Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery is coming soon.

10) Envenom

“Finishing move that deals instant poison damage based on your Deadly Poison doses on the target. Following the Envenom attack you have a 75% increased frequency of applying Instant Poison for 1s plus an additional 1s per combo point. One dose is activated per combo point.”

All races: In Hillsbrad Foothills’ Durnholde Keep, behind the building with Tog’thar, look for a vendor. They sell an item called Hot Tip, which costs 75 silver and contains a map and a Safe Combination. Follow the river north until you get to the Plaguelands. There’s a waterfall with a chest at the bottom with the Rune.

11) Shiv

“Instantly attack with your off-hand weapon with a 100% chance to apply the poison from your off-hand weapon to the target. Slower weapons require more energy. Awards 1 combo point.”

Information on this Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery is coming soon.

12) Main Gauche

“Instantly strike with your off-hand weapon for normal off-hand weapon damage and increase your chance to parry by 10% for 10s. Awards 1 combo point. Main Gauche benefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or modify Sinister Strike.”

Information on this Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery is coming soon.

