WoW Classic: Season of Discovery guide: All new Class and Role combos

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery is going to completely change up the classic formula for every class in the game. When it comes to what roles classes can play, they will have something new to do. Paladin and Druid already fill the roles Tank/DPS/Heal. How they approach these roles will likely change in the coming seasonal update later this November.

Every class is going to do new, incredible things as they unlock and equip these runes to their gear throughout the year-long adventure. WoW Classic: Season of Discovery promises to be an incredible experience. No matter what class you played in Classic originally, they will be able to do something new. Ever want to heal on a Mage? Your time has finally come.

New class/role combos available in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery

These could change as we get closer to the official launch of WoW Classic: Season of Discovery. However, what we have right now was available in the demo during Blizzcon 2023.

Some of these ideas have been things that Warcraft players have been dying to do for years, and now they finally can.

Available roles for each class

Druid: Tank, DPS, Heal

Tank, DPS, Heal Hunter: DPS

DPS Mage: DPS, Healer

DPS, Healer Paladin: Tank, DPS, Heal

Tank, DPS, Heal Priest: DPS, Heal

DPS, Heal Rogue: Tank, DPS

Tank, DPS Shaman: Tank, DPS, Heal

Tank, DPS, Heal Warlock: Tank, DPS

Tank, DPS Warrior: Tank, DPS

Unfortunately, every class didn’t receive new things to do when it comes to roles in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery. It’s unlikely that the developers figured out ways to make Rogues heal, for example. There are so many reasons to be excited to play on the Classic servers, thanks to this update.

Even with that in mind, each class is going to have some new approaches to how they play their already-given roles. Mages, Shamans, Warlocks, and Rogues, however, have perhaps the most to be excited about.

Expand Tweet

Mages, for example, receive the Regeneration Rune. This heals a target over three seconds and gives them a Temporal Beacon. This new buff makes 100% of all Arcane damage done by the caster heal and divides among the various Temporal Beacon targets. It’s a fancier version of Paladins’ Holy Beacon healing, in essence.

Warlocks have the ability to tank, thanks to their Metamorphosis Rune. It will increase the WoW Classic: Season of Discovery’s armor by 500%, reduce their critical hit receiving rate, and increase threat generation. In addition, it changes a variety of their abilities to be more viable as tank powers.

Rogues can now also tank in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery. Through Just a Flesh Wound, they take reduced damage while Blade Dance is active and have a 6% reduced chance to be critically hit in melee.

This Rune also increases threat generation, and Feint becomes Tease, which is now a Taunt. The agile class will be focused on parrying and evasion, making it a more exciting tank class to play.

Shamans will be able to tank in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery through a few new Runes. Shield Mastery recovers mana when blocking and gives increased Armor, which stacks up to 5 times.

They also have Way of Earth to generate increased threat and gain more health. It also reduces incoming damage and the chance of being struck by critical hits. Shamanistic Rage will also reduce incoming damage and regenerate mana for 15s, making it an amazing tank cooldown.

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery takes off on November 30, 2023, and will run for about a year. For more information, here is a list of the most important new features coming to the game.