5 biggest updates coming to WoW Classic's Season of Discovery

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery is going to be the next major thing to hit Blizzard fan’s PCs in November 2023. This new season of content will last a year and promises classic players so much to be excited about.

Gamers will approach this older content in ways they never imagined could be real. From new raids, huge PVP zones, and perhaps most interesting of all - a shakeup to the meta and the core gameplay mechanics - World of Warcraft has never been more exciting.

While I am elated about World of Warcraft: The War Within, I’m more hyped for WoW Classic: Season of Discovery. It promises so many amazing things that I and my friend group have been discussing for years.

What’s coming to WoW Classic: Season of Discovery

1) Zone-Wide PvP

New PvP events will be taking place around the fresh raid zones in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery.

Since we only know one raid location at this time, Blackfathom Depths, we know the first PvP event will be located in Ashenvale.

Players can expect a bloodbath in there. When they're killing each other in the region, it will trigger an event, which summons a leader for each side.

The Horde will receive a Farseer, and the Alliance will receive a Priestess of the Moon.

In this open-world PvP event, players need to clear enemy camps and ultimately defeat the leader.

Additionally, this gives users Warsong Gulch rep and a special, unlockable zone-only mount.

Fans of PvP will have lots to do as they level up. While this won’t be available on Retail WoW servers, Classic fans have some intense action to look forward to.

2) Discoveries

Ready to uncover secrets with your friends in WoW? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Early in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery, players will unlock a quest from their trainer to search out a Rune. This triggers Discoveries themselves for that character.

The Discovery chests aren’t shown on your mini-map; you’ll have to locate them on your own.

That said, what will make this interesting is when players start teaming up, sharing information, and forming groups built around this mechanic.

It’s unknown at this time if abilities that reveal treasures will show off discoveries, but it seems unlikely.

3) Level-banded content

Other MMOs have done something similar in the past, and now it’s coming to WoW Classic: Season of Discovery.

At the start of the season, players will have a level cap of 25. This will be increased over the course of the coming year, but the actual rate of increase isn’t known as of this writing.

Be that as it may, if, say, the level cap goes up to 40, players leveling up to 25 will find it’s faster and easier to do so.

It’s a great way of making sure everyone has a nice, fair shot at getting to level cap around the same time while also making WoW Classic: Season of Discovery more alt-friendly.

4) New Raids

Blackfathom Depths is going to become a raid (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

We know for certain that WoW Classic: Season of Discovery will have one new raid: Blackfathom Deeps at level 25.

That said, the game will slowly grow with new level caps, so that means other dungeons will also get converted, becoming raids instead. They’ll have a few new encounters alongside familiar ones.

There will be new mechanics to learn as well. What’s fascinating is that players could be returning to dungeons like Scarlet Cathedral in a similar fashion for these exciting new 10-player raids.

5) Rune Engravings

This is the big winner of WoW Classic: Season of Discovery. Gamers will be able to eventually equip 12 Runes to their gear as they progress through the game.

These provide new class abilities, and many of them have already been revealed online.

For instance, Mages will be able to get a Regeneration spell, allowing them to play the role of healer. Rogues will also be able to tank, parrying incoming blows through abilities like Blade Dance and Main Gauche to increase Parry Chance.

There are plenty of new ways to play the game in this system, using familiar abilities from throughout Warcraft’s rich history.

Shaman Tanks, Mage healers, perhaps Warlock Tanks or Healers, there's so much to look forward to. There will never be a better time to try an old class and do it in a new way.

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery comes to life on November 30, 2023, and will be available for about a year on the classic servers.