World of Warcraft's WorldSoul saga revealed, featuring The War Within, Midnight, and The Last Titan

BlizzCon has been a hotbed of news so far, such as the reveal of World of Warcraft’s WorldSoul Saga. This upcoming storyline for the long-running MMO will reportedly steer fans through the next “20 years of adventure," according to Chris Metzen. While there isn’t a ton of information just yet on all three revealed expansions, there’s still quite a lot to be excited about. Fans haven’t had this much information about the future of the game in its entire history.

This long-term storyline will begin with the 10th expansion, The War Within, continue with Midnight, and wrap up with The Last Titan. Some of the information that has been unveiled aligns with rumors and speculation that have been running rampant across the internet. Here’s what we know so far.

What we know about World of Warcraft’s WorldSoul Saga: The War Within

The first chapter of the WorldSoul Saga is The War Within and is the expansion we know the most about for World of Warcraft from BlizzCon 2023. Players will be heading back underground, but instead of Zaralek Caverns, they will be interacting with the Earthen Dwarves. While the Dwarves may be on the players’ side, it sounds like the Nerubians will be one of the primary antagonists.

Xal’atath, the humanoid trapped within the dagger of the same name, is coming back as well in World of Warcraft’s WorldSoul Saga. It was used as an artifact weapon for Shadow Priests in Legion, but it sounds like it will be coming back in The War Within.

A few of the zones have been revealed as well: Isle of Dorn, The Ringing Deeps, Hallowfall, and Azj-kahet. War Bands is a newly revealed community feature that will let players link characters together in, well, War Bands to share their reputations, banks, and much more.

There was also a tease of Hero Talents, which seem to coincide with the talent tree you‘ve already picked out in World of Warcraft. The Druid they showed had “Keeper of the Grove” and “Elune’s Chosen” to pick from, and each had a list of abilities or talents attached to them.

What we know about World of Warcraft’s WorldSoul Saga: Midnight and The Last Titan

Sadly, there isn’t much information about the other two expansions just yet, but we do know a few things about the next parts of World of Warcraft’s WorldSoul Saga. It sounds like the events that take place after Dragonflight should be very interesting. Midnight will take place in Quel’thalas, and involves protecting the Sunwell.

The forces of the Void wish to destroy it and, naturally, plunge the whole of Azeroth into eternal darkness. The final part of this trilogy is The Last Titan and will take place in Northrend. The Titans return to the land, and players learn more about them and their true intentions for mankind. It promises to be a titanic battle against these godlike forces in the frozen wastes of Northrend.

There is more to come as BlizzCon and the rest of 2023 wrap up. We will keep you up to date on more as this weekend progresses. Make sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest on World of Warcraft.