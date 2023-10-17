World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Season 3 release date for all regions, storyline, and more

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s next major update, Season 3 (10.2), is on its way. Titled Guardians of the Dream, this patch will see players entering a mythical place in the form of the Emerald Dream. It will also feature the new Amirdrassil raid, plenty of new tier sets to unlock, a legendary weapon to pursue, and much more. There's also a great new world boss to battle, class reworks to look forward to, and public events to participate in.

We’ll go over the major highlights coming to this expansion, from the upcoming storyline to new content to be excited about and much more. However, some of this expansion is still a mystery. For example, we know there’s a two-handed strength axe legendary to pursue, but we do not know how you can begin to unlock it.

It all kicks off soon, though, so prepare to get into some incredible new content when World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Season 3 begins in a couple of weeks.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Season 3 start date for all regions

Expand Tweet

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Season 3 will kick off in early November. The official start date is November 7, 2023, after the scheduled maintenance. Unfortunately, we don’t know what the length of this maintenance will be. However, based on previous patches, we can speculate what will occur for certain regions.

If previously scheduled maintenance times are anything to go by, the United States and European servers will still begin on November 7, 2023. However, due to time zones, Korea, Taiwan, and China will likely begin early on November 8, 2023. That remains to be seen, but it will likely begin late for those regions.

While the update itself launches on November 7, players will have to wait until November 14, 2023, for the competitive PVP season and raid content to begin.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Season 3 takes players to the Emerald Dream, finally

World of Warcraft players have been dying to get into the Emerald Dream, and in Season 3, that will be a reality. Fyrakk has torn his way into the legendary realm, and it will be up to the players to stop his rampage once and for all. That will likely take place during the Amirdrassil raid, as he is the final boss.

Fyrakk's goal is to sap Amirdrassil, the Tree of Life, of its strength, but at least we won’t do it alone. One of the Primalists, Vyranoth, will turn against the evil faction and likely aid the players in dealing with the mad Primalist during World of Warcraft Season 3. This is only a portion of the storyline going into the new update - other tales will also be told.

Season 3 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight features two class works, tier sets, and much more

If you've been on the fence, the Rogue rework may be worth leveling one again (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Season 3 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has also confirmed a pair of class reworks will be dropping: Rogue and Demon Hunter. Both classes will receive a major talent overhaul and likely major changes to their gameplay style to make them more modern and appealing to players around the world.

The changes are far too vast to list here, but I’m hopeful about most of what I’ve seen for Rogues. Assassination still appears to lack AOE burst damage for Mythics, unfortunately. However, Outlaw and Subtlety both seem to be promising. Only time will tell how they stand on the DPS meters when Amirdrassil launches on November 14, 2023.

Other new content coming to Season 3 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

There’s so much to be excited about in this update. We know for certain there’s a two-handed axe legendary coming, so players who held Shadowmourne can hunt down another axe. There’s no telling how players will unlock it yet, but it will likely involve defeating Fyrakk, as it's his weapon: Fyr’alath, The Dream Render.

A new world boss awaits in the Emerald Dream, Aurostar the Hibernating. Apparently, the fight doesn’t involve slaying this massive elemental bear - only putting him back to sleep so he can resume hibernating. That’s a nice touch.

There are also new public events coming, such as Superbloom, Emerald Frenzy, and Emerald Bounty. These will cycle, so players will certainly have something to do almost always. There will also be new mounts to uncover and a new Mythic dungeon group:

Dawn of the Infinite: Galakrond’s Fall

Dawn of the Infinite: M urozond’s Rise

Waycrest Manor

Atal’Dazar

Darkheart Thicket

Black Rook Hold

The Everbloom

Throne of the Tides

There’s plenty to be excited about as Season 3 kicks off in November 2023. While you wait for the next major update to hit World of Warcraft, here are some easy mounts you can farm for your collection.