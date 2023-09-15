World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Amirdrassil raid guide - Expected release window, PTR schedule, bosses, and more

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s 10.2 update is confirmed to feature the Amirdrassil: The Dream’s Hope raid. Blizzard has already released a schedule for when the bosses will be available to fight on the PTR servers. While we don’t have a confirmed schedule for this patch to drop, we have an educated guess based on the schedule the developers offered to fans.

While the game mechanics, rewards, and release date are not known as of this writing, we do have some information as it pertains to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Amirdrassil raid.

All nine bosses are known, and so is the testing schedule of the first 8. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming content.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative.

When can one expect the Amirdrassil raid in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Amirdrassil may be released later this year (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Amirdrassil: The Dream’s Hope will not launch while the MMO is still testing the bosses, so we know for certain it will not come out anytime between September and early October. The testing period begins on September 14, with Heroic Gnarlroot and Heroic Igira the Cruel at specific times of the day.

The testing period will end on October 16, 2023, with Raid Finger Wing 3. In order to keep the final boss special, it does not appear that there will be any testing of that fight, so players will hopefully go in completely in the dark.

With that in mind, it’s likely that we’ll see Amirdrassil in World of Warcraft closer to early November. Anytime between mid-October and early November is likely for this release.

All known bosses and PTR schedule for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Amirdrassil raid

Much like Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible before it, we already know all the bosses that will be taking part in Amirdrassil: The Dream’s Hope. We may not know much about them yet in terms of mechanics, but the encounters are known to us.

That said, as the weeks go on, mechanics and strategies will become known.

Raid Bosses

Gnarlroot

Igira the Cruel

Council of Dreams

Smolderon

Larodar, Keeper of the Flame

Volcoross

Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle

Tindral Sageswift, Seer of the Flame

Fyrakk the Blazing

Some of these names are familiar. It’s unclear if they will be the same NPCs. For example, Lord Smolderon is one of the NPCs in the Firelands. Gnarlroot can be found in The Everbloom. The other enemies appear to be new, at least in the game’s online databases. Naturally, Fyrakk isn’t new, but we haven’t had to deal with him as a major boss yet.

Thankfully, players can get hands-on against these foes on the Public Test Realms (PTR). By logging into these servers on specific dates and times, you can battle against the bosses of World of Warcraft’s Amirdrassil raid.

Note: All times are listed in Pacific Time.

Schedule for raid testing

September 14: Heroic Gnarlroot (1 pm), Heroic Igira the Cruel (2 pm)

Heroic Gnarlroot (1 pm), Heroic Igira the Cruel (2 pm) September 15: Heroic Council of Dreams (1 pm), Heroic Smolderon (2 pm)

Heroic Council of Dreams (1 pm), Heroic Smolderon (2 pm) September 21: Heroic Larodar, Keeper of the Flame (1 pm), Heroic Volcoross (2 pm)

Heroic Larodar, Keeper of the Flame (1 pm), Heroic Volcoross (2 pm) September 22: Heroic Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle (1 pm), Heroic Tindral Saveswift, Seer of the Flame (2 pm). Testing for the first 8 bosses begins on Normal (3 pm)

Heroic Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle (1 pm), Heroic Tindral Saveswift, Seer of the Flame (2 pm). Testing for the first 8 bosses begins on Normal (3 pm) September 25: Normal raid testing ends (9 am)

Normal raid testing ends (9 am) September 28: Mythic Gnarlroot (1 pm), Mythic Igira the Cruel (2 pm)

Mythic Gnarlroot (1 pm), Mythic Igira the Cruel (2 pm) September 29: Mythic Council of Dreams (1 pm), Mythic Smolderon (4 pm), Raid Finder Wing 1 begins (3 pm)

Mythic Council of Dreams (1 pm), Mythic Smolderon (4 pm), Raid Finder Wing 1 begins (3 pm) October 2: Raid Finder Wing 1 ends (9 am)

Raid Finder Wing 1 ends (9 am) October 5: Mythic Larodar, Keeper of the Flame (1 pm), Mythic Volcoross (2 pm)

Mythic Larodar, Keeper of the Flame (1 pm), Mythic Volcoross (2 pm) October 6: Mythic Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle (1 pm), Mythic Tindral Sageswift, Seer of the Flame (2 pm), Raid Finger Wing 2 begins (3 pm)

Mythic Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle (1 pm), Mythic Tindral Sageswift, Seer of the Flame (2 pm), Raid Finger Wing 2 begins (3 pm) October 9: Raid Finger Wing 2 ends (9 am)

Raid Finger Wing 2 ends (9 am) October 13: Raid Finder Wing 3 begins (3 pm)

Raid Finder Wing 3 begins (3 pm) October 16: Raid Finder Wing 3 ends (9 am)

If you want to test during these times, make sure to have the PTR installed on your computer and log on at the right time to try and get a crack at these upcoming World of Warcraft bosses. The timings could change between now and the release date as well.

