How to unlock Dragonwrath, Tarecgosa's Rest legendary staff in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft’s latest PTR features Dragonwrath, Tarecgosa’s Rest. This legendary staff turns players into the blue dragon the weapon is named after, provided they’re equipped with it at the time. However, a change is coming so players can access the mount, provided they complete a quest and have the weapon in their collection. Players can still access this legendary staff, but it involves completing several quests first.

Thankfully, Dragonwrath, Tarecgosa’s Rest, can still be unlocked in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. While it will take some work, here’s how you obtain it.

How to unlock Dragonwrath, Tarecgosa’s Rest legendary weapon in World of Warcraft

Dragonwrath stats

+15 Int

+6 Stam

+3 Critical Strike

+1 Haste

3 x Prismatic Sockets (Socket Bonus: +3 Int)

Classes: Priest, Shaman, Mage, Warlock, Druid, Evoker

Priest, Shaman, Mage, Warlock, Druid, Evoker Equip: When you deal damage, you can gain the Wrath of Tarecgosa, duplicating the harmful spell (10ms cooldown).

When you deal damage, you can gain the Wrath of Tarecgosa, duplicating the harmful spell (10ms cooldown). Use: Transforms you into Traecgosa’s Visage, allowing you to fly quickly.

Dragonwrath, Tarecogsa’s Rest, is a legendary staff for Mages, Druids (Balance/Resto), Priests, Shaman (Elemental/Resto), Warlocks, and Dracthyr Evokers. If you are in one of these classes, you can unlock the legendary World of Warcraft weapon. Originally a level 85 weapon, it is now a level 35 item.

Quest Chain

Your Time Has Come / Your Time Has Come

A Legendary Engagement / A Legendary Engagement

A Wrinkle in Time

All-Seeing Eye

On a Wing and a Prayer

Through a Glass, Darkly

Actionable Intelligence

Delegation

Emergency Extraction

At One

Time Grows Short

Alignment

Heart of Flame / Heart of Flame

The Stuff of Legends / The Stuff of Legends

First, you must defeat a Molten Lord in the Firelands raid, so you can unlock the quest Your Time Has Come. This quest requires you to speak to someone in your capital city - Coridormi in Stormwind and Ziradomi in Orgrimmar.

You can unlock the quest in Blackwing Descent, The Bastion of Twilight, or Throne of the Four Winds. However, going to Firelands in World of Warcraft is the easiest way. The next quest you’ll receive is A Legendary Engagement, where you must speak to Anachronos in The Caverns of Time.

Complete the A Wrinkle in Time quest in World of Warcraft as the next step in unlocking Dragonwrath, Tarecgosa’s Rest quest chain. A short cutscene will follow. Thereafter, you will receive All-Seeing Eye.

You will need 25 Eternal Embers from the Firelands bosses. In addition, World of Warcraft players seeking Dragonwrath, Tarecgosa’s Rest, need to purchase 3 Sands of Time from Yasmin in Uldum or Big Keech in Vale of Eternal Blossoms. Each of these costs 3,000g.

It’s easy to solo Firelands raids or 25M Heroic for a higher chance of getting the embers. You could get 0-3 per boss and maybe 4. 10M Firelands drops 0-1 per boss, so performing the harder raid makes more sense.

For Dragonwrath, Tarecgosa’s Rest in World of Warcraft, complete three simple quests: On a Wing and a Prayer, Through a Glass, Darkly, and Actionable Intelligence.

Kalecgos will then give you Delegation, which requires you to recover the Branch of Nordrassil from the Firelands. You must complete specific actions against four bosses in Firelands for this World of Warcraft quest.

To speed up the process for Dragonwrath, Tarecgosa’s Rest in World of Warcraft, avoid killing the bosses:

Rhyolith: Loot the Rhyolite fragments that randomly spawn at this area's edge. Gather 3 and create Dull Rhyolite Focus . Use it right before Concussive Stomp goes off. He has to stand on the Focus, which creates the Charged Rhyolite Focus. They seem to spawn when you attack him, so use weak attacks like auto-attacks to help spawn the fragments.

Loot the Rhyolite fragments that randomly spawn at this area's edge. Gather 3 and create . Use it right before Concussive Stomp goes off. He has to stand on the Focus, which creates the Charged Rhyolite Focus. They seem to spawn when you attack him, so use weak attacks like auto-attacks to help spawn the fragments. Beth’tilac: Loot Obsidian-Flicked Chitin Fragments, which spawn when a Cinderweb Drone is killed. Create Dull Chitonous Focus this way, then use it on top of the web just before she uses Smoldering Devastation. Go back up and collect your Charged Chitonous Focus.

Loot Obsidian-Flicked Chitin Fragments, which spawn when a Cinderweb Drone is killed. Create Dull Chitonous Focus this way, then use it on top of the web just before she uses Smoldering Devastation. Go back up and collect your Charged Chitonous Focus. Shannox: Loot Emberstone Fragments - one spawns when a Crystal Prison Trap is destroyed. Gather three to create Dull Emberstone Focus and use it before he activates Hurl Spear. Get close so the spear hits the focus. This creates the Charged Emberstone Focus, which you can loot.

Loot Emberstone Fragments - one spawns when a Crystal Prison Trap is destroyed. Gather three to create Dull Emberstone Focus and use it before he activates Hurl Spear. Get close so the spear hits the focus. This creates the Charged Emberstone Focus, which you can loot. Alysrazor: Loot Pyreshell Fragments - one spawns when a Voracious Hatchling egg hatches. Grab three and create Dull Pyreshell Focus. Use it before she reaches Full Power (100 Energy). Drop it where you are at about 90 Energy and loot the Charged Pyreshell Focus. Only two fragments spawn at the same time.

Once you have all four, go to the portal near Beth’tilac and use them. You will then enter the portal to fight some enemies, including Volcanus. In Phase 1, kill the Harbinger of the Flame. Phase 2 won’t begin until you get the branch.

In Phase 2 of this fight, tank the Tormented Protector near the entrance. Don’t dispel the roots until after he stomps; you will get flung back and die. Kill the adds that spawn before they reach the boss. He’ll buff the party with Blessed Defender of Norddrassil after. Finally, burn down Volcanus to end this World of Warcraft legendary quest.

Finally, you have the item to complete this step of Dragonwrath, Tarecgosa’s Rest. Return to Kalegos to receive Emergency Extraction and At One. They are simple quests, so complete them and prepare for the toughest section of completing this World of Warcraft quest chain - Time Grows Short.

This is when you understand why you didn’t need to kill the bosses earlier. You require 1,000 Seething Cinders, which should drop from all bosses in Firelands. However, more drop in 25M, so solo through this instead of completing 10M.

Once you’ve spent a few weeks farming up the Seething Cinders in World of Warcraft, you’re almost done with Dragonwrath, Tarecgosa’s Rest. From there, complete Alignment to get Runestaff of Nordrassil, empowered via the Heart of Flame quest.

In the next grind, you must kill Firelands bosses again (once again on 25M) to get 250 Soul Flame Essences and obtain the Heart of Flame. The heart drops 100% of the time once you have all 250 shards.

Empower the staff, and then complete The Stuff of Legends by talking to Hallegosa in Stormwind or Orgrimmar to unlock Dragonwrath, Tarecgosa’s Rest, and the Feat of Strength achievement.

Then, wait until the quest completes to access the transformation, which could likely be introduced as a future update during the Dragonflight expansion of World of Warcraft.

