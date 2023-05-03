How to easily reach The Vortex Pinnacle dungeon in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Season 2 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Mythic rotation will feature the classics like The Vortex Pinnacle. Unlike typical dungeons, you cannot simply queue up and teleport into the entrance. Mythics require players to know where the dungeon is and travel there - or at the very least, have someone that can summon you to the opening of this location. When the competitive season begins, these dungeons will rotate in on May 9, 2023.

Blizzard’s developers made sure to give World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players a wide variety of content when it comes to Mythic+ content in Season 2. The Vortex Pinnacle dungeon featured gorgeous visuals and a bright aesthetic as it took place among the clouds. If you don’t know how to get there, here’s an easy way.

Getting to The Vortex Pinnacle dungeon in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight for Mythics

The Vortex Pinnacle is located in Uldum, within the Skywall. The Skywall is the Elemental Plane of Air located incredibly high in the sky. World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players looking for it want to keep an eye out for the beautiful pearl and gold towers piercing the skies. Many mechanics had to be changed regarding the Mythic+ version of this dungeon, so look forward to some surprises.

There are a few ways to get to Uldum so you can fly to the Vortex Pinnacle in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The easiest way to get to this zone is to use the Uldum portal in Stormwind and Orgrimmar. However, it’s not in the Portal Room in these capital cities. They can be found among the Cataclysm portals in these cities.

Barring that, you can head to Zuldazar or Boralus and take the portal to Silithus. From there, it’s simple to fly to Uldum and get close to the Vortex Pinnacle dungeon. Finally, there’s also a niche method or two to try.

Engineers can use the Ultrasafe Transporter: Gadgetzan, and Dark Iron Dwarves can use the Mole Machine to get to Fire Plume Ridge in Un’goro Crater. You can then fly down to Uldum and proceed to the Mythic+ dungeon.

The dungeon’s coordinates are 76 and 84 and are several hundred feet in the air. It’s southeast of The Lost City of Tol’vir, where players tend to spawn via teleporter/portal. You also want to be in the modern/current Uldum, not the Black Empire version, from 8.3.

When you reach the dungeon area, head into the center tower, as that’s the entrance to the zone you’re after. You can also farm a rare mount from one of this area’s bosses. The Reins of the Drake of the North Wind drops from Altarius in this dungeon.

Season 2 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight begins on May 9, 2023, and The Vortex Pinnacle is one of the dungeons featured in the Mythic rotation. It will also feature challenging new affixes and mechanics to learn and overcome.

