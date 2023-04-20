World of Warcraft: Dragonflight season 2: All expected content, release date, and more

Season 2 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is arriving soon and will bring a wealth of new content. From new raids to exciting rewards, players can expect plenty of interesting content in the next major patch for Blizzard’s hit MMO. There will be a new raid to tackle, new Mythic+ affixes, and more. As for the actual next season of content, that will begin shortly after the patch goes live.

If you’re curious about what to look forward to, look no further. This article lists out all of the known content that will be released when Season 2 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight kicks off in May. There’s so much to see and do on the Dragon Isles. Whether you want to raid or grind new factions, there will be something for you to do.

What’s coming in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Season 2

Although patch 10.1 is rather exciting and is set to begin on May 2, 2023 in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Season 2 is when things really get exciting. May 9, 2023 is the date that Season 2 begins for WoW players, and all the fun and competitive parts of the game will open up for everyone. Furthermore, this means that players can look forward to a new Race to World First for this raid.

The first major aspect to prepare for is Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. The former home of Neltharion’s twisted experiments is going to be a crucial battleground for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players. They compete against a rogue faction of Dracthyr as well as the Primal Incarnates, all of whom want the secrets hidden in the Aberrus raid.

This raid is in the new zone, Zaraleck Cavern, which will be opening up at the start of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s patch 10.1. All three of the raid difficulties (Normal, Heroic, and Mythic) will be available for Aberrus on May 9. However, Raid Finder’s first wing will only be available at launch, with the other wings unlocking every two weeks.

Current raid schedule

May 8, 2023: Normal, Heroic, Mythic. Raid Finder receives Wing One: The Discarded Works - Kazzara, the Hellforged, The Amalgamation Chamber, The Forgotten Experiments.

Normal, Heroic, Mythic. Raid Finder receives Wing One: The Discarded Works - Kazzara, the Hellforged, The Amalgamation Chamber, The Forgotten Experiments. May 22: Raid Finder Wing Two: Fury of Giants - Assault of the Zaqali, Rashok the Elder, The Vigilant Steward, Zskarn opens.

Raid Finder Wing Two: Fury of Giants - Assault of the Zaqali, Rashok the Elder, The Vigilant Steward, Zskarn opens. June 5: Raid Finder Wing Three: Neltharion’s Shadow - Magmorax, Echo of Neltharion opens.

Raid Finder Wing Three: Neltharion’s Shadow - Magmorax, Echo of Neltharion opens. June 19: Raid Finder Wing Four: Edge of the Void - Scalecommander Sarkareth opens.

Furthermore, players will have a brand new world boss encounter to tackle in the new zone, the Zaqali Elders. Vakan and Gholna are locked in a cycle of trying to best one another, and players will have this exciting encounter to look forward to in Season 2 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Although it's a topic that we’ve covered previously, Season 2 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will have a new Mythic+ Rotation as well as new Affixes for players to keep an eye out for. The Season 1 dungeons will still be available in Mythic, but the Mythic+ rotation will be new and interesting.

Brackenhide Hollow

Halls of Infusion

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr

Neltharus

Vortex Pinnacle

Neltharion’s Lair

Freehold

Underrot

Mythic+ Affixes will change in Season 2 as well. Seasonal Affixes are being done away with as the community found them to be frustrating instead of fun. Quaking, Explosive, and Grievous will be retired from the game as well.

As such, there are new affixes coming to take their place - Incorporeal, Entangling, and Afflicted. The way that it will all work now is different. Starting on Mythic+ level 7 keystones, players will see specific keystones showing up, and at level 14+, another set will appear.

Level 7 Keystones

Afflicted

Entangling

Incorporeal

Storming

Volcanic

Level 14 Keystones

Bolstering

Bursting

Raging

Sanguine

Spiteful

Mythic+ players will also, of course, receive new mounts, titles, and achievements for their hard work, as will fans of PvP. These are separate rewards, so you can get both if you work hard enough during the season.

Mythic+ rewards

Dragonflight Keystone Conqueror: Season 2: Mythic+ rating of 1500 or more in Season 2 (“Smoldering” title)

Dragonflight Keystone Master: Season 2 - Mythic+ rating of 2000 or more in Season 2 (“Inferno Armoredon Mount)

Dungeon teleports: Completing a +20 or higher for a dungeon

Players in 0.1 percent of Mythic+ rating in each region at the end of a season (“the Smoldering Hero” title)

PvP rewards

Obsidian Gladiator Title (Rated 3v3), Obsidian Legend (Rated Solo Shuffle)

New Mount: Obsidian Gladiator’s Drake

New Dragonriding Appearance: Winding Slitherdrake: Embodiment of the Obsidian Gladiator

New Vicious mounts: Vicious War Snail

New Tabard and Cloaks: Obsidian Gladiator’s Tabard, Obsidian Gladiator’s Prestigious Cloak

New Pennant: Obsidian Legend’s Pennant

New Elite Weapon Appearances: Obsidian Gladiator

All of these rewards and challenges are set to be released along with the rest of the content coming in patch 10.1 in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Whether you want to PvP or Raid, there’s going to be something for you in the coming season.

