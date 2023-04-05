World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - All currently known Aberrus bosses and item drops

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible is the raid that's officially arriving in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight with the 10.1 update. This challenging locale is known to many as the hidden laboratory of Neltharion the Earth-Warder, later known as Deathwing. The forces of both good and evil are eager to get their hands on the magic and secrets hidden within this location. In the upcoming WoW update, both the Incarnates and the forces of Scalecommander Sarkareth will be the opposition.

All the bosses in Aberrus have now been confirmed for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, although it's currently unclear if players will have the freedom to choose their own paths within this WoW raid. Nevertheless, Sarkareth will be the final battle, and the Neltharion battle will take place right before it. For now, not much is known about the items that drop there, but we will update it as more becomes known.

Known bosses and drops in Aberrus for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Nine powerful bosses await in World of Warcraft’s upcoming patch, 10.1. The release date of this update was recently revealed as May 2, 2023. This means that players only have a few months to wait until the next challenging content drops for Blizzard’s popular MMO. Given below are all the nine bosses that will be taking part in this upcoming content:

Kazzara, the Hellforged

The Amalgamation Chamber (Molgoth)

The Forgotten Experiments

Assault of the Zaqali

Rashok, the Elder

The vigilant Steward, Zskarn

Magmorax

Echo of Neltharion

Scalecommander Sarkareth

Kazzara the Hellforged is one of the more interesting bosses in Aberrus in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Being a massive dragon that's covered in Elementium plates, it very much resembles the body of Deathwing. It was an early experiment in adding Elementium plates to a dragon, but the pain of it all drove Kazzara insane.

The Amalgamation Chamber features a pair of elementals - Shadow (Krozgoth) and Fire (Moltannia). You can reportedly pull whichever one you want to start with, but eventually, they will combine to become Molgoth in phase 2. This promises to be a rather challenging encounter in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

The Forgotten Experiments offer Aberrus raiders a few fresh challenges in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight as well. Neldris, Thadrion, and Rionthus are a trio of Dracthyr experiments, which appear to be far more successful than some of Neltharion’s other creations.

Next up, there’s the Assault of the Zaqali, which seems to be a gauntlet battle with a host of mini-bosses. Led by Warlord Kagni, they assailed Aberrus in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight in search of their elder, Rashok. Did they succeed? Only time will tell.

However, that seems unlikely, as the next World of Warcraft: Dragonflight in Aberrus is Rashok, the Elder. He’s been shackled here for millennia, only to be a power source for Neltharion’s wicked experiments. Unfortunately, he’s completely mad and will be a dangerous foe.

Zskarn the Vigilant’s purpose is to test Neltharion’s creations within Aberrus. This means that if you want to get to the end of this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight raid, he’s not going to just let you pass peacefully.

Maxmorax is a fairly straightforward encounter, as it’s a lava hydra. A pet of Neltharion, this fight will probably have players doing battle with all three heads using multiple unique abilities at the same time in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

While Deathwing is certainly dead and will never return in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, his essence remains in Aberrus. The penultimate fight in this raid is Echo of Neltharion, but it’s unknown how much of the former Aspect’s power remains.

Finally, Scalecommander Sarkareth will be waiting for raid groups at the end of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch 10.1. The leader of the Sundered Flame, he wants a different future for the Dracthyr. He seeks the legacy of his race, deep within the bowels of Aberrus.

When it comes to item drops, not much is known at the moment, but a few items have been revealed for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. There are certain class-specific trinkets that we know the full stats for. As of writing this article, there are a few other pieces of gear that are less clear.

Known items for Aberrus

Idol of Chaotic Arrogance (Warrior, Paladin, Mage, Demon Hunter, Evoker): Your AOE spells and abilities have a chance to grant you 3,524 of your Primary stat for 12 seconds. Your incoming damage is increased by 5% during this time. 537 Critical Strike (Trinket)

Your AOE spells and abilities have a chance to grant you 3,524 of your Primary stat for 12 seconds. Your incoming damage is increased by 5% during this time. 537 Critical Strike (Trinket) Idol of Debilitating Arrogance (Rogue, Priest, Death Knight, Druid): Your harmful debuffs, periodic spells, and abilities have a chance to grant 3,524 in your Primary stat for 12 seconds. You bleed 62,571 Nature damage over 12 seconds at this time. 537 Versatility (Trinket)

Your harmful debuffs, periodic spells, and abilities have a chance to grant 3,524 in your Primary stat for 12 seconds. You bleed 62,571 Nature damage over 12 seconds at this time. 537 Versatility (Trinket) Idol of Domineering Arrogance (Hunter, Shaman, Warlock, Monk): Your summons’ attacks have a chance to grant you 5,776 in your Primary stat for 12 seconds. You are slowed by 10 percent during this time. 537 Haste (Trinket)

Your summons’ attacks have a chance to grant you 5,776 in your Primary stat for 12 seconds. You are slowed by 10 percent during this time. 537 Haste (Trinket) Seething Black Draconscale: Your attacks and abilities have a chance to grant you ephemeral dragon wings, increasing your Critical Strike by 1,037 and your Leech by 293 for 15 seconds. Use: Call upon an echo of Neltharion’s power to crash to the ground below you, dealing 24,477 Shadowflame damage to nearby enemies if you have traveled at least 15 yards (3-minute CD) (Trinket)

Your attacks and abilities have a chance to grant you ephemeral dragon wings, increasing your Critical Strike by 1,037 and your Leech by 293 for 15 seconds. Use: Call upon an echo of Neltharion’s power to crash to the ground below you, dealing 24,477 Shadowflame damage to nearby enemies if you have traveled at least 15 yards (3-minute CD) (Trinket) Two-handed Agility Staff (Unknown)

(Unknown) Voice of the Silent Star (Unknown)

As time progresses, more information will surely come to light about the equipment that will drop in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s next raid. Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible promises to be a very interesting raid for patch 10.1. Interested readers can check out our Dragonflight review here.

