World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's 10.1 raid revealed - All bosses, revealed armor sets, lore, and more

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s 10.1 patch will introduce the second raid to the current expansion - Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. This is just one part of the large amount of content that's coming to the game, but it’s going to be a major battle for players, no matter what difficulty level they wish to tackle it at.

Although the actual rewards for this raid are presently unclear, players now know the names of the bosses that await them in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. This World of Warcraft: Dragonflight content is going to be quite interesting for a number of reasons. For those familiar with the Black Dragonflight, this was the secret laboratory of Neltharion, who would ultimately become Deathwing.

Note: This contains minor spoilers for the Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible raid in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

What awaits players in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible raid?

Although players defeated Raszageth in Vault of the Incarnates, the threats in WoW's current expansion are far from over. In update 10.7, players will return to The Forbidden Reach, home of the Dracthyr. Interestingly, there are many more secrets to the island than the Alliance and Horde could have ever realized.

Druid, Warrior (Heroic), and Shaman Armor for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, is the hidden laboratory of Neltharion. The former leader of the Black Dragonflight conducted various secret experiments in this lab, but he would ultimately go mad here as well. The whispers of the Old Gods corrupted the mind of the Earth-Warder, and he would eventually take on the form of Deathwing.

While the Incarnates want access to this lab and all of the power that's hiding here, they aren’t the only ones interested. Leader of the Sundered Flame, Scalecommander Sarkareth seeks what lies here as well. It's said that the “Legacy of the Dracthyr” exists in this laboratory, and above all else, this is what he seeks.

While the specific boss rewards aren’t known yet, the entire boss list has been revealed for the second raid of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Bosses of Aberrus

Kazzara

Molgoth

Experimentation of Dracthyr

Zaqali Invasion

Rashok

Zskarn

Magmorax

Echo of Neltharion

Scalecommander Sarkareth

While several of these bosses are unknown, images of a few of them have begun to surface. Kazzara the Elementium Dragon, in particular, seems to resemble a form of Deathwing. Being a wicked dragon, it’s covered in Elementium armor plates.

Mage (Mythic), Rogue (Mythic), and Warlock (Elite PvP) in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This boss could potentially be a clone of Deathwing himself, or perhaps some sort of reanimated corpse or copy. Nevertheless, the description of this dragon suggests that its armor will likely break off in sections during the fight.

Deathknight, Priest, and Paladin armor sets in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's Aberrus raid (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Another very interesting fight will be the Echo of Neltharion. It’s presently unknown what type of boss this will be, but the name suggests that players will have to battle against a facet of the Earth-Warder Neltharion. Naturally, the final battle will be against Scalecommander Sarkareth as he struggles to unlock the lab great secrets in this raid.

Hunter (Heroic), Monk, Demon Hunter, and Evoker in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

All of the images featured above are the Tier Sets that will be available in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. These gear sets will drop from a variety of bosses throughout the upcoming 10.1 content. While many things are still a mystery, players will be able to unravel them later on in 2023, when the Embers of Neltharion patch officially releases.

