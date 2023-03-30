New Mythic+ affixes revealed for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight season 2 - Afflicted, Incorporeal, and Entangling

A recent blue post on the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight forums revealed some interesting new Mythic+ information. The next season of Mythic content will feature at least three new affixes: Afflicted, Incorporeal, and Entangling. Furthermore, the developers offered some hints as to what each of these is going to do in the upcoming dungeons. They should certainly give players some fun new challenges, as the rotation changes in Patch 10.1.

However, it’s worth noting that the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Patch 10.1 information could potentially change, based on several factors. Player feedback could lead to these Mythic+ affixes being removed, nerfed, or even made more powerful. In the same post, the developers were looking for feedback on some other affixes as well, so those could be potentially targeted for change sometime in the future.

What do these new affixes do in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Season 2 Mythic rotation?

Three new Mythic+ affixes are coming to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Season 2 - Afflicted, Incorporeal, and Entangling. As of writing this article, they are Keystone Level 7 Affixes, which will offer some fresh challenges for higher-level Mythic runners. In their most recent update, the developer posted the current affixes that they’re looking at.

Keystone Level 4 Affixes

Spiteful

Sanguine

Bursting

Bolstering

Raging

Keystone Level 7 Affixes

Incorporeal

Afflicted

Entangling

Explosive

Storming

As three of these are new, the developers briefly discussed what they do, so that players know the current fate that awaits them in WoW's Season 2 Mythic+ dungeons.

The Afflicted tag will cause souls to spawn in combat, with each one having a debuff or some kind of effect attached to them. It’s going to be up to players to deal with these, whether they uncurse, remove disease, or whatever cleansing ability is going to be required in your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight dungeons.

You can either cure these spirits or heal them to full. Failing to do either will impose debuffs on your party. Depending on the situation, your DPS will dispel it or your healer will focus on saving these lost souls to avoid dire situations.

Incorporeal will likely be another challenging affix in WoW's Mythic+ dungeons. Adds will spawn during combat, and they will try to cast spells to reduce the damage/healing output that your group can dish out. You definitely don’t want them to reach your party, so you must use whatever CC options your team has at its disposal to avoid wiping in your Mythic+ run.

Finally, there’s Entangling, which does exactly what it sounds like. Occasionally, vines will spawn and entangle World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players. Any player who has a cool movement ability, such as Blink or similar, will want to save them for these moments, so they aren’t held down and potentially slammed with damage.

The Explosive affix was updated, which will have fewer Explosive Orbs spawn. However, they'll have much higher health, so they'll be harder to deal with. Of course, all of these additions or changes could potentially change in the future. It sounds like World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Mythic+ rotation for Season 2 is going to be interesting, with these changes.

