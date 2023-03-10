World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's 10.1 update makes farming three rare mounts significantly easier

Update 10.1 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - Embers of Neltharion is all set to bring some incredibly major updates to the hit MMO. Among these will be a rotation of the Mythic+ dungeons. This offers new challenges as well as familiar dungeons from previous expansions. In addition to simply getting new, more powerful gear, this update has another useful consequence.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players will be able to farm a series of mounts that are, as of right now, only available to try to unlock on a weekly basis. This won't come into play until later in the Spring/Summer of 2023, when 10.1 officially drops for WoW, but it should make some mounts much easier for players to obtain if they're prepared to put in the work.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Season 2 Mythic+ rotation makes three mounts more farmable

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Season 2 Mythic+ rotation is going to bring some very interesting dungeons to the game. Besides the familiar new dungeons, a quartet of classic options will be making a return as well:

Season 2 Mythic+ Dungeons

Halls of Infusion

Brackenhide Hollow

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr

Neltharus

Neltharion's Lair

Freehold

Underrot

Vortex Pinnacle

These dungeons are certainly intriguing, and should offer a healthy variety of challenges to players in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Moreover, there are rare mounts to farm in them. Freehold, Underrot, and Vortex Pinnacle will all have rare mounts that you can farm. The way that looting works in Mythic dungeons is that you can do it once a week. Once you’ve gone through a Mythic, that’s it.

Interestingly, Mythic+ dungeons don't fall under that same restriction. You can run Mythic+ dungeons as many times as you can manage each week. While these mounts are quite rare (~0.5% drop chance), the very fact that you can do these dungeons repeatedly throughout the week means that they’re more accessible than ever before.

Freehold features the popular Sharkbait mount, Skycap’n Kragg’s parrot mount. In Underrot, players can seek out the slug abomination known as the Underrot Crawg. An older mount awaits in Vortex Pinnacle, in the form of the Drake of the North Wind. This blue and gray drake is covered in electric scales, which really makes it stand out from other drakes currently available in the game.

Bosses that drop these rare mounts

Freehold: Harlan Sweete (Sharkbait)

Harlan Sweete (Sharkbait) Underrot: Unbound Abomination (Underrot Crawg)

Unbound Abomination (Underrot Crawg) Vortex Pinnacle: Altarius (Drake of the North Wind)

Unfortunately, it’s most likely going to take several runs for these mounts to drop, as they all boast a 0.5-0.7% drop rate. As far as the community is aware, participating in higher levels of these Mythic+ dungeons don't improve those numbers. Nevertheless, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players can keep grinding these Mythic+ dungeons to farm these mounts, if they truly desire them.

This is only a small portion of all the 10.1 content for WoW's current expansion. Players can look forward to a new raid, brand new ways to improve gear, an underground zone, and much more.

Presently, there's no officially confirmed release date for 10.1, but patch 10.7 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight arrives on March 21, 2023. It’s speculated that the next update beyond that will show up in the spring and summer of 2023, but an exact date isn’t known as of writing this article.

