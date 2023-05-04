World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.1: All hotfixes in Embers of Neltharion

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.1 Embers of Neltharion has been out for a couple of days now, and Blizzard is already providing hotfixes to some of the issues introduced in the MMO with the new patch. Performance fixes are something that the RPG will receive periodically, and it can often be hard to keep track of all the changes being made to the game.

World of Warcraft @Warcraft



Embers of Neltharion:



New Zone: Zaralek Cavern

New Raid: Aberrus

New Mythic+ Dungeons

⚔️ PvP Season 2

The list below contains all the hotfixes that have made their way to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.1. This list will be periodically updated as new changes are implemented.

Every hotfix in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Patch 10.1

May 3, 2023, hotfix for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Patch 10.1

1) Classes

Warlock

Affliction

Fixed an issue where Infirmity would increase all damage done, rather than just class spells and abilities.

Dragonriding

Fixed an issue where some characters were not able to Dragonride after the 10.1 update.

2) Dungeons and raids

Ruby Life Pools

Melidrussa Chillworn

Ice Bulwark now absorbs 25 percent less damage.

Vault of the Incarnates

Kurog Grimtotem

Enveloping Earth now absorbs 25 percent less healing on all difficulties.

Broodkeeper Diurna

Icy Shroud now absorbs 25 percent less healing on all difficulties.

Raszageth

Stormsurge now absorbs 25 percent less damage on all difficulties.

Shattering Shroud now absorbs 25 percent less healing on all difficulties.

3) Professions

Engineering

Fixed a bug that prevented players from teleporting to the Zaralek Cavern with their Wyrmhole Generator.

Fixed a bug that restricted the Forbidden Reach teleport option on the Wyrmhole Generator until after the Zaralek Cavern teleport was unlocked.

Quests

Added option for players to turn in this quest to Elder Honeypelt during “In the Wake of Ashes.”

The quests “A Worthy Ally” and “Tougher Down Under” should now unlock for any level 70 character on an account that has completed the first chapter of Zaralek Cavern on any character.

Fixed an issue where completing the World Quest “Ending Their Watch” Could prevent you from completing “A Room Without a View.”

System

Fixed an issue where players were unable to access the support site from the in-game menu.

May 2, 2023, hotfix for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Patch 10.1

1) Classes

Monk

Brewmaster

Fixed an issue causing Blackout Kick and Spinning Crane Kick to deal more damage than intended.

Professions

Embellishments should not scale with class talents, abilities, or set bonuses that affect the caster’s damage or healing.

Fixed an issue where the Elemental Potion of Ultimate Power crafting order recipe was requesting the wrong reagents.

Quests

Fixed an issue where players wouldn’t get credit for completing Chapter 1 of Embers of Neltharion.

