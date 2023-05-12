Dracthyr Evoker to receive Augmentation Specialization in World of Warcraft update 10.1.5

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s rumored third Dracthyr Evoker specialization has turned out to be true after all. However, Ion Hazzikostas did state that there wasn’t going to be a new specialization coming in 10.1, but the next update is a whole different matter. Blizzard Games developers revealed some of the content coming in the next update in a blogpost on May 11, 2023. Alongside a variety of other changes, there’s an interesting new build coming for Dracthyr.

Known as “Augmentation,” it will be available upon launch of the Fractures in Time update (10.1.5) in World of Warcraft. This specialization will be a fascinating one for Dracthyr Evokers. While it is still a DPS spec, it has some new interesting buffs to give to allies, while it stands to be devastating to opponents.

Third Dracthyr Evoker specialization coming in World of Warcraft 10.1.5

Some players in the World of Warcraft community have called it the “Bard” spec for the Dracthyr Evoker, and it’s not unfounded. Bards often deal damage, but have something to aid and buff the ally in some format in games like Dungeons & Dragons. Augmentation will come to the game in 10.1.5, and many fans are excited about its arrival.

This new once-rumored DPS spec for World of Warcraft’s Dracthyr Evoker utilizes the power of the Black and Bronze dragonflights to deal damage and buff allies. One of the most important parts of the class is buffing teammates, making it really stand out from among the other DPS builds you can use in the game.

Whether buffing a few allies, or a whole group, Dracthyr Evoker’s Augmentation specialization will prove to be an interesting thing to see in World of Warcraft. According to the blog post, many of these powers will have smart/automatic targeting, but you will also be able to pick specific party members if you prefer.

While the entire kit hasn’t been officially been revealed, Blizzard gave a few abilities for fans to get excited for.

Ebon Might (1.5s cast, 30s CD): Increase your 4 nearest allies’ primary stat by a percentage of your own, and cause your Eruption to deal more damage for 10s. Some of your other spells extend the duration of these effects.

Increase your 4 nearest allies’ primary stat by a percentage of your own, and cause your Eruption to deal more damage for 10s. Some of your other spells extend the duration of these effects. Eruption (2s cast, Costs 3 Essence. Replaces Disintegrate): Cause violent eruption beneath an enemy, dealing Volcanic damage split between them and nearby foes. Increases duration of Ebon Might effects.

Cause violent eruption beneath an enemy, dealing Volcanic damage split between them and nearby foes. Increases duration of Ebon Might effects. Upheaval (2.5s empower, 40s cd): Gather earthen power under enemy and fling them into the sky. Deals Volcanic damage to them and nearby foes. Empowering expands the area. Increases duration of Ebon Might effects.

Gather earthen power under enemy and fling them into the sky. Deals Volcanic damage to them and nearby foes. Empowering expands the area. Increases duration of Ebon Might effects. Breath of Eons (1.5m CD, Replaces Deep Breath): Fly to a location, exposing Temporal Wounds in that path for 10s. Temporal Wounds accumulate a portion of damage dealt by your allies, and then critically strike the foe for that amount at the end. Increases the duration of Ebon Might effects.

Dracthyr Evokers who go on the path of Augmentation will be able to further specialize in either Black or Bronze dragonflight powers as they play World of Warcraft. There were a few examples given, such as the Draconic Attunements passive. This grants you and four allies either increased maximum health or increased movement speed, depending on whether you focus on Black or Bronze, respectively.

Augmentation is going to be a brand-new way to play World of Warcraft, letting you aid your allies while also being a DPS-style class. Unfortunately, there’s no release date for the 10.1.5 update. Fans only know that it will drop in Summer 2023, but there’s a lot to be excited about.

