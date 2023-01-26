World of Warcraft: Dragonflight devs reveal upcoming content - More monk races, storyline updates, heritage armor, and more

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight officially released Patch 10.0.5 this week, and the developers are already discussing the patch's future. This recent announcement aligns perfectly with the roadmap that Blizzard revealed earlier this year as well. Although Patch 10.0.7 won’t be a major update for the game, there are several very interesting updates on the way in it.

This update may receive further balance changes or new features as well, but fans will simply have to wait. For now, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players can look forward to some new features in the game, ranging from cosmetic items to expanding the storyline that's taking place on the Dragon Isles.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight developers hint at upcoming content for 10.0.7

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch 10.0.7 is unlikely to be released until later in Spring 2023, so there should be plenty of time to speculate and learn what could arrive alongside it.

One major change to the game is that more races are going to gain access to the Monk class. Originally released in the Mists of Pandaria expansion, this class has already expanded to a number of races across both the Alliance and Horde. As of now, it’s available to most of the roster, but in 10.0.7, that will extend even further.

Goblins, Lightforged Draenei, and Worgen will also gain access to the three Monk specializations in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. This adds the two races added in World of Warcraft: Cataclysm, as well as one of the Allied Races as potential Monks for players later this year.

In addition, Orc and Human Heritage Armor will soon officially arrive in the game. Orcs and Humans are one of the few races in the game that don't have Heritage Armor yet, but that's set to change in 10.0.7. Players will still have to complete a set of quests in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, subsequently rewarding them with the above armor. Both of these sets will be designed with classic Warcraft visuals for the two races.

While the storyline of patch 10.0.7 is currently unclear, one thing is certain: players will return to the Forbidden Reach in this update. Players will learn more about the Dracthyr Evokers and their awakening. With Raszageth no longer being a threat, it’s the perfect time to go back and learn more about the new faction.

The Forbidden Reach is confirmed to feature new content for max-level players, and they will get to deal with the chaos and turmoil that the Primalists left behind. There will be plenty to do in this area, from quests to complete, powerful bosses to overcome, and of course, new loot to obtain.

Players will also be able to get new regards for the Recruit a Friend program, but little is known about that as of writing this article. Another unknown quantity is the Holiday Updates. Again, very little is known, but players can look forward to some changes that offer something new for the periodic holiday events.

Although World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s 10.0.7 patch doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, it's known that it will arrive sometime in Spring 2023 as one of the 6 content drops for the year.

The following information was confirmed by the developers in a news post on the World of Warcraft website.

