World of Warcraft: Dragonflight confirms new Heritage Armor sets - Expected release date, races, and more

Blizzard Entertainment recently revealed the 2023 Roadmap for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, discussing several major features. However, one part of it really captured the attention of WoW fans worldwide. Interestingly, it’s not brand new mechanics, dungeons, or raids that have players excited.

Instead, it’s Heritage Armor that has people hyped up. It has been confirmed by the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight developers that, in early 2023, fans are going to see a pair of new Heritage Armor sets as part of the content for the Dragonflight expansion. What has been revealed, and what can fans expect in the future?

Patch 10.0.7 to add a fan-requested feature in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

According to an official news post by the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight developers, patch 10.0.7, the second patch of 2023, will feature Human and Orc Heritage Armor. In addition, this update will see a “Return to Forbidden Reach” and updates to the Holidays that take place in the hit MMO. This information was revealed in a roadmap by the developers:

“This content will set up the next major chapter of Dragonflight, and by its conclusion, it should be obvious what our next destination must be. Alongside this new content, we also plan to add questlines for Human and Orc cosmetic Heritage Armor, update some of our recurring holidays, and more.”

While there isn’t a hard confirmed release date, it’s currently being speculated that this update will hit WoW in early Spring 2023. This would certainly make sense, with the first patch hitting around January-February 2023.

Although the actual design of these armor sets has not been revealed yet, it will likely be an iconic, familiar look that will excite fans of these popular races. Like all other Heritage Armor sets, players will probably have to undertake a fairly easy quest chain after taking an Orc or Human character to the level cap.

It may also require their faction reputation to be at the Exalted rank. The upcoming content updates coming for Dragonflight have the community excited, to say the least.

For those who aren’t aware, Heritage Armor is a set of cosmetic armor, originally released for the Allied Races. Allied Races appeared in the Battle for Azeroth expansion, with several of the in-game races receiving alternate versions. Instead of a traditional Orc, for example, you can unlock the Mag’har Orc. Interestingly, you can still unlock these in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

If you leveled an Allied Race to the level cap, you can complete a quest chain to unlock a set of special cosmetic armor you can use via the Transmog system in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

This news is a fairly exciting prospect, as Orcs and Humans are among the few races that lack a Heritage Armor set, but they aren’t the only ones. Nevertheless, Orcs and Humans are some of the most iconic Warcraft races, so it makes sense that they are next.

