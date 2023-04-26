World of Warcraft: Dragonflight developer shoots down Evoker rumors ahead of patch 10.1

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has been filled with rumors of a third-spec for Dracthyr Evokers in patch 10.1. This is not the first time a new class has had such speculation crop up, either. Demon Hunters debuted with only two specs and still only have them: Havoc and Vengeance. That said, rumors and datamined findings suggest a third Evoker build might be coming, either in 10.1 or perhaps sometime after that. Unfortunately, this information seems to be untrue.

According to Ion Hazzicostas, Game Director of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, a third Evoker build doesn’t seem to be coming to the game anytime soon, or perhaps at all. The content that's been found through datamining could simply be a way to keep players off the trail of something the developers aren’t ready to announce.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Game Director Ion Hazzikostas has been speaking to several content creators and journalists about the upcoming 10.1 update for the current expansion of Blizzard’s MMO. During a conversation with content creator Dan “MrGM”, rumors regarding the upcoming content came up. Unfortunately, it does not seem like the third spec is coming for Dracthyr Evokers, no matter what “proof” fans may have found.

Here's what Hazzicostas had to say regarding the upcoming content:

“There’s definitely no third spec in 10.1. I wish we were that good at hiding, but maybe someday. Anything is possible in the future… Don’t always read too much into every bit of data mining you see.”

Dracthyr Evokers have two builds: one for ranged DPS, and the other for Healing. In the most recent PTR, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players found hints that a third spec could arrive to Dracthyr Evokers. Much of the story regarding the Forbidden Reach is about them, since they were created in this area by Neltharion.

Confirming no new spec is coming, the Game Director said:

“But yeah, and again, just to restate, there is no hidden third spec in 10.1.”

While this could happen in the future, Ion Hazzikostas made it incredibly clear when speaking to Sportskeeda in a recent interview that, under no circumstances, is a third spec coming for the Dracthyr Evokers in the coming update.

The above quote came from my conversation with Ion Hazzikostas about the rumors. Ion stated that the class didn’t receive a melee build because it doesn’t fit its fantasy — which is all about magic, awesome ranged breath weapons, and special abilities. He brought up a few other suggested builds from fans. like Tank Shaman. Unfortunately, the Game Director's comments definitely kills the rumors concerning a third build — for now at least.

Here's what Hazzikostas said about the third spec coming later down the road:

“It's something that you know, like truly no announcements, no promises, but it's an extra dimension of expanding and adding depth to our class gameplay that does come up. It may be something that we pursue down the road at some point because it's fun ideas.”

While a third spec could happen in the future for Evokers in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, unfortunately, don’t count on this happening in the 10.1 update for Blizzard’s hit MMO.

