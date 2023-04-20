What is the release schedule for Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible is the next raid on the hit MMO from Blizzard Games. There is still plenty of time to prepare, as this will become available shortly after the 10.1 update arrives in-game. Players also need not worry as it is not too late to get properly geared for the next raid. While the regular raid difficulties will all trigger at the same time, the Raid Finder schedule is another story entirely.

Those will be dripped slowly into WoW, allowing players to dive in at their leisure. If you’re curious when Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible's content will open up in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, look no further. In the past, Normal and Heroic had different release dates compared to Mythic, but that’s going away in Season 2 of WoW. Here’s what awaits players in update 10.1.

The raid schedule for Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Patch 10.1 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will be released on May 2, 2023, and with it will come most of the content players are expecting. However, the Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible raid will arrive a bit later. Starting on May 9, 2023, Aberrus will open its gates for players who are interested in taking on this latest challenge.

In general, the competitive season will begin on May 9, 2023 featuring Raiding, Mythic+, and PVP. What’s interesting about this is that in previous expansions, raid schedules were a bit more staggered. Players who now want to dive right into Mythic Aberrus won’t have to wait extra time to do so.

Normal, Heroic, and Mythic Aberrus will all open on May 9 in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Raid Finder will also open on this same date, but its schedule will be staggered. It will only have two weeks between each wing.

WoW Raid Schedule for 10.1

May 9: Aberrus’ Normal, Heroic, and Mythic open in their entirety. Raid Finder Wing One opens: Kazzara, the Amalgamation Chamber, Forgotten Experiments.

Aberrus’ Normal, Heroic, and Mythic open in their entirety. Raid Finder Wing One opens: Kazzara, the Amalgamation Chamber, Forgotten Experiments. May 23: Raid Finger’s second wing opens: Assault of the Zaqali, Rashok the Elder, Zskarn.

Raid Finger’s second wing opens: Assault of the Zaqali, Rashok the Elder, Zskarn. June 6: Raid Finder’s third wing opens: Magmorax, Echo of Neltharion.

Raid Finder’s third wing opens: Magmorax, Echo of Neltharion. June 20: Final wing of Aberrus opens: Scalecommander Sarkareth.

This is an interesting change, as guilds will have to determine what their goals are and split their raid groups appropriately in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. With the advent of cross-faction guilds, this might become much easier if guilds suddenly have way more members who want to raid.

That sort of problem won’t be an issue for more casual guilds. But if you’re trying to compete for server firsts and racing for progression, you’re going to have to figure out which raid group is going to compete at which difficulty for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Aberrus.

Poll : 0 votes