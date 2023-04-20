How to easily add friends to cross-faction guilds in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.1 Embers of Neltharion

With the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch 10.1 update, called Embers of Neltharion, set to go live on May 2, 2023, fans of the MMO are quite excited to finally get their hands on season 2 of the new chapter. It will bring a plethora of new playable content, among which will be a much-asked-for feature, the cross-faction guilds.

MMO fans have been looking forward to the introduction of cross-faction for quite some time now. This is the first time since the game’s release that players in opposing factions will be able to try out PvE and PvP content together in the Dragon Isles.

However, there is a bit of confusion amongst players as to how one can go about making the most of the feature. Many of them are especially curious about the process of adding friends to the cross-platform guild.

This guide will thus go over some of the things that you need to do to add your friends from different factions to the upcoming cross-faction guilds.

Adding friends from different factions to cross-faction guilds in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

To be able to add friends to the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight cross-factions guilds, keep the following things in mind:

1) Be in the same realm

When adding friends from an opposite faction, you need to ensure that they are in the same realm as you. The guild system will not work if you are on separate servers, so do make sure that you have an account in your friend's realm before trying out the feature.

2) Become friends in Battle.net

You have to check if your friend is added to Battle.net. You will either need to be friends or be part of the same Battle.net community in order to make use of the cross-faction guilds feature in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

3) Add players from the feature’s menu

Only after meeting the above criteria will you be able to add friends from opposing factions to the cross-guild feature using the main menu. However, do keep in mind that you will only be friends when in Dragon Isles or during a dungeon or a raid.

Out in the open world, you will appear hostile, and the reward-sharing feature will not work.

4) Guild leader determines the faction

The guild’s “host” faction, which is determined by the leader, will be the faction you identify with. Hence, you will not be able to share your guild achievements with a friend from another guild in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

