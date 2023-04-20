World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Embers of Neltharion - How will cross-faction guilds work in Season 2?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s upcoming Embers of Neltharion update is one of the most anticipated patches set to drop just before Season 2 of the new chapter goes live. The update is expected to bring a fresh batch of playable content along with cosmetics and an incredibly exciting feature known as the cross-faction guilds.

Players have been asking for the cross-faction feature for some time now. With Embers of Neltharion finally dropping on May 2, 2023, you will now be able to complete PvE and PvP activities with friends from an opposite faction in the game.

However, there is a fair bit of confusion as to how the mechanic will work in the title once it goes live, especially when it comes to the benefits and rewards that you will be able to share with your friends.

Today’s guide will touch up on World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s upcoming cross-faction feature, and what to expect from it.

Making most of Cross-faction guilds in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Embers of Neltharion

1) PvE and PvP with friends

To make the most of the upcoming cross-faction guilds in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you will first be required to invite a player or get an invitation from someone in an opposition faction guild.

Once that is sorted, you can complete the various PvE and PvP missions with a friend from an opposing faction. As the feature will have a shared perks option, irrespective of the results, both you and your friend from the opposing faction will gain rewards along with in-game loot and drops.

However, this is only limited to mission-exclusive loot and you will not be able to share specific achievements.

2) Faction affiliation will depend on guild leader

Additionally, the faction affiliation in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will depend on the leader of the guild you are in. Hence, achievements, as well as the vendors, will reflect the primary faction you are a part of.

However, social features like guild repairs and shared chat will be made available to opposing faction members when the update finally goes live with World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Embers of Neltharion.

3) Cross-faction feature is limited to Dragon Isles

Even after allying with a friend from an opposite faction, you will only be considered partners as long as you are in Dragon Isles.

Once you leave the city and venture out, you and your friend will be considered “unfriendly” and lose all cross-faction benefits.

