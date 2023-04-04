Cross-Faction guilds in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - Official release date and what to expect

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight season 2 does indeed have a lot in store for players in terms of new playable content and quality-of-life features.

One of the most sought-after features is the arrival of the Cross-Faction guilds system, which players have been eagerly awaiting for quite some time now.

The feature now has an official drop date and will be coming with patch 10.1 along with the Embers of Neltharion on May 2, 2023.

The Embers of Neltharion update will be one of the precursors to Dragonflight season 2, which will officially drop just one week after 10.1 on May 9, 2023. Ahead of the new season, the Embers of Neltharion patch will be introducing a wide range of content for players to enjoy.

It will introduce the Cross-Faction guilds to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, along with major changes to profession systems, Mythic+ dungeons, new affixes, and bringing in new zones and raids.

Hence, there is indeed a lot to look forward to ahead of the official launch of the new season.

What to expect from Cross-Faction guilds in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

With the Cross-Faction guild, feature players will be able to take part in completing various content together, irrespective of whether they are part of the Horde or the Alliance.

The two factions have been at odds end for close to 20 years now. Blizzard is making it so with the latest updates that players from the respective guilds can play with each other to complete some of the various missions in the game.

It was during the end of the Shadowlands expansion, when the Horde and the Alliance signed a peace treaty, that players were able to try out Cross-Faction groups for some of the Mythic+ dungeons as well as raids.

With the latest World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion, both guilds are now able to share the same hub city, Valdrakken. More accessibility improvements will be made with patch 10.1 and the Embers of Neltharion update, as the guild will now be able to opt into mob sharing in the MMO.

Cross-Faction guilds in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will make it significantly easier to level up with friends across guilds while completing some of the harder challenges in the game.

