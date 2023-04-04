Is it possible to buy level 385 Primalist gear with Elemental Overflow in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (10.0.7)?

World of Warcraft: Dragonlight provides players with various methods to quickly catch up to end-game content with alternate characters and accounts. One such system is the Primalist gear token system, which allows players to scale to the endgame using Primalist items. These items, at level 385, are equivalent in power to the loot that players can acquire in the Normal difficulty of the Vault of the Incarnates raid.

What makes Primalist gear even more sought-after is the fact that players will be able to tap into its built-in set bonus, which will offer various buffs and effects when multiple pieces of the gear set are worn. Hence, Primalist gear will allow players to have a much easier time with some of the late-game content in the MMO.

This is why some players have been wondering if they can use in-game resources like the Elemental Overflow to obtain Primalist gear. However, it's important to note that in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, it is not possible to purchase this gear using Elemental Overflow or any other in-game currency. Despite the importance of Elemental Overflow in patch 10.0.7, players will need to rely on other means to obtain the powerful Primalist gear tokens.

While Elemental Overflow is becoming one of the most valuable resources in the MMO, players will unfortunately not be able to use it to purchase level 385 Primalist gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Although it’s an incredible catch-up mechanic for alternate accounts and characters, the only way to obtain these gears will be to complete some of the various missions around the zone. Players can engage in activities such as eliminating rare spawns, opening Forbidden Hoards, completing daily quests, and opening Zskera Vault to get them.

The Primalist gear tokens are "bind-on-account" items, which means they can be traded to any character on the player's WoW account as long as they have not been activated yet. However, once the token is activated, it cannot be traded.

Moreover, while Primalist gear tokens have this feature, such is not the case for Untapped Forbidden Knowledge, which is used to upgrade the Primalist gear. Therefore, players will not be able to purchase 385 Primalist gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight using Elemental Overflow. The only thing they will be able to purchase with the currency is lower-quality Primal Storm gear from Mythressa.

