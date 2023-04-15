World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - What's the best Devastation Evoker build for patch 10.0.7?

Devastation Evoker is one of only two talent trees for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s new race/class combination. While the class is scheduled to be buffed in the next major update, patch 10.0.7 is still going strong, which means players may want to know what the best options are. It’s not an especially complex class, but it’s incredibly fun to play. Those who are familiar with ranged casters will be able to dive into it easily enough.

If you haven’t tried out Devastation Evoker in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, this is the best time to get in on it. You can quickly dash through the starting area, and hop onto the Dragon Isles to get ready for the upcoming patch, new raid, and everything else coming in patch 10.1. If you want to know what to look out for in a build, we’ve got you covered.

What is the most powerful build for Devastation Evoker in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

If you’re going to play a Devastation Evoker, you’re going to want to prioritize specific stats. In order, you want Mastery, Haste, Critical Strike, and then Versatility. This class’s Mastery trait is “Giantkiller,” which deals more damage based on the target’s current HP. So the bigger they are, the more you hit them for, so it’s a no-brainer to stack Mastery on this class.

Import Evoker build into WoW: BsbBP6s2QqC9+fmxbctIlW1vfTDCAAAAAAKahkISCJkEJlkk0CSLRiEJBIJJJSIJB

Devastation Evoker’s a fun race/class combo in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and it’s pretty flexible to boot. Sure, there are certain must-have abilities, but chunks of your build can be set up however you’d like. If you pick up certain powerful abilities, the rest of your build can be constructed however you wish.

With that in mind, having Keen Neltharites and a Skillful Illimited Diamond jewelcrafting gems in your gear will help maximize the potential Mastery rating for your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight character.

Feed the Flames: Consuming Essence Burst reduces the remaining cooldown of Firebreath by 2 sec.

Consuming Essence Burst reduces the remaining cooldown of Firebreath by 2 sec. Hoarded Power: Essence Burst has a 20% chance to not be consumed

Essence Burst has a 20% chance to not be consumed Renewing Burst: The flames of life surround you for 8 sec. While this is active, 100% of damage you take is healed back over 8 sec.

The flames of life surround you for 8 sec. While this is active, 100% of damage you take is healed back over 8 sec. Zephyr: Conjure an updraft to lift you and your 4 nearest allies within 20 yards into the air, reducing damage taken from AOE attacks by 20% and increasing movement speed by 30% for 8 sec.

The first two abilities make your Essence Burst far more enjoyable as a Devastation Evoker in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. You can also use Tyranny and Casualty to increase your burst damage as well, while Dragonrage is active.

When gearing up a Devastation Evoker in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you’ll want your 4-tier bonus for the raid gear. You can get it from Vault of the Incarnates, or create it using other methods.

The 4-point bonus grants a chance when casting an Empowered spell to trigger Fury of the Aspects - essentially a 6-second Bloodlust. That can create some truly amazing burst damage on an Evoker, so you won’t want to skip out on this gear.

Picking up Voidmender’s Shadowgem (Shadowmoon Burial Grounds), Whispering Incarnate Icon (Vault of the Incarnates - Primal Council) are also fantastic options for your trinkets. The best weapon for Devastation Evokers is, without a doubt, Kharnalex, the First Light. This also drops in Vault of the Incarnates, from the Broodkeeper Diruna fight.

With this knowledge in mind, you should be ready to devastate your opponents when going for PvE in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's 10.0.7 content.

Poll : 0 votes