What are the best professions to make gold in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Professions in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight have had some very serious overhauls, and it feels like it’s never been easier to make money with them. In the past, many players could make a small fortune by farming rare materials, but that’s less prevalent right now.

While things could always change in 2023, it seems like the crafters are going to make the most in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Of course, this also depends on a variety of factors - time invested, skill in the professions you’ve chosen, and the overall economy of your server.

How should you choose your profession? Again, there are several factors. Some players simply want to make money off of their professions, while others decide to just farm materials and put them to use elsewhere.

If you’re looking at professions in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, here are your best options.

The best gold-making professions in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

S-Tier Professions

Blacksmithing

Inscription

Jewelcrafting

Leatherworking

Tailoring

What’s that, you say? World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s crafting works provide the best money-making method in professions right now?

It’s more than just creating the most powerful, end-game gear for yourselves in WoW now. You can also use Craft Orders to create Bind-on-Pickup gear for other players. Granted, you also have to hope others tip well or pay you for using your materials. Even when it comes to Bind-on-Equip items, there are tons that are selling for a significant amount of money.

You can also sell profession gear, and if you can make particularly great pieces, you can make quite a bit of money via the auction hall. That said, you can also make great gear for yourself, in an effort to make grinding on your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight alts much easier across a variety of professions.

Use World of Warcraft: Dragonflight add-ons like The Undermine Journal, TradeSkillMaster, and Auctionator to make the most of your time and money.

In particular, I’ve watched a friend and guildmate make 1M gold in virtually no time thanks to breaking down his gems and ore through Mining and Jewelcrafting. In a few days' time, he was buying all of the ore from the auction hall and making more than his money back.

A-Tier Professions

Herbalism

Mining

Skinning

Fishing

While not as profitable as the crafting work, do not underestimate the value of farming! Many players just buy all of their profession mats off the auction house. Now that gathering materials has tier ratings, the better stuff you can farm, the more valuable it will be.

You can pair some professions together for better synergy and gold-making as well. For example, Mining/Jewelcrafting, Leatherworking/Skinning, and combos like that in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

The best part of making money in the gathering professions is that you don’t have to really put any work in. Just fly around the Dragon Isles and drop down to pick up materials. It’s a simple enough matter to look at what’s valuable and farm those.

Buying reagents and crafting materials will never go out of style in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Even if you don’t want to prospect your ore, someone else is definitely looking for some right now on your server - don’t keep them waiting!

B-Tier Professions

Alchemy

Cooking

Enchanting

Engineering

I’m not saying these World of Warcraft: Dragonflight professions are bad, but they simply don’t make money. They are useful in their own way, whether you’re making feasts or crafting cool mounts.

On that note, Cooking isn’t a primary profession anyway, so it’s not expected to be a huge money-maker. Engineering and Enchanting have always felt like they weren’t truthfully worth the effort and cash you occasionally have to invest in them.

These professions allow players to help themselves, and occasionally others, but they simply aren’t going to make you a fortune. If they do, it’s not going to be easy.

Just because a profession doesn’t make you a ton of gold in World of Warcraft, that doesn’t make it a bad pick, far from it. However, if you’re looking for choices solely for the purpose of accruing a large amount of gold, the ones on top are the best ones to pick.

